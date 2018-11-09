RuPaul seems to be embracing transgender inclusivity for the upcoming fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, after coming under fire earlier this year for his comments against trans contestants.

On Friday, the crop of 10 new contestants who will be vying for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar were finally unveiled, including fan favorites like Monét X Change, Naomi Smalls, Valentina, and Gia Gunn.



Gunn appeared in the show’s sixth season, after which she came out as trans and began hormone replacement therapy.

Her inclusion signals a change for the popular drag show, after its creator, RuPaul, told the Guardian in March that he would “probably not” allow a transitioning transgender woman to compete.

“You can identify as a woman and say you’re transitioning, but it changes once you start changing your body,” RuPaul told the outlet. “It takes on a different thing; it changes the whole concept of what we’re doing.”

In the same interview, RuPaul noted that Peppermint, a queen who appeared on Drag Race Season 9, did identify as a woman while competing in the show, but argued she hadn’t “really transitioned” because she didn’t have breast implants.

Reaction to his comments was strong, with several former contestants calling him out on what they said were anti-trans views. Others said his comments erased decades of trans drag history.