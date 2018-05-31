Roseanne Barr's Ex-Husband Tom Arnold Says He Told Her To Stop Tweeting

“I knew it was going to happen,” he said.

Tom Arnold, the ex-husband of Roseanne Barr, is speaking out about her recent racist remarks about Valerie Jarrett, which resulted in the cancellation of the actor’s sitcom revival.

Speaking to the Today show Thursday, Arnold said, “I knew it was going to happen.”

“Look at Roseanne’s social media right in this moment — she’s doubled and tripled down,” Arnold continued. “Somebody needs to stop it right now.”

Arnold married Barr in 1994, years after he began writing on the original run of Roseanne in 1988.

He told the Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that he believed Barr had purposely sabotaged the show’s revival.

“And I am going to tell you the truth — she wanted it to happen,” Arnold said.

“If you saw how her tweets escalated this weekend — if it hadn’t happened yesterday, this season would have been so awful for everyone every day,” he added. “Because she would have felt like she was [being] taken advantage [of], just like when I left the show.”