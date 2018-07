People Are Dragging Roseanne Barr For Blaming Ambien For Her Racist Comments

Even the makers of Ambien aren't having it: "While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication."

As you have probably heard by now, Roseanne Barr's revival of her popular sitcom, Roseanne , was canceled by ABC on Tuesday soon after the star's racist remarks about Valerie Jarrett , a senior adviser to former president Barack Obama.

Barr compared Jarrett, a black woman, to a character form Planet of the Apes, prompting ABC executives to scrap her show, even though it had been renewed weeks before due to its impressive ratings.

Barr apologized to Jarrett and released a contrite statement through her publicist.