BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Dragging Roseanne Barr For Blaming Ambien For Her Racist Comments

news

People Are Dragging Roseanne Barr For Blaming Ambien For Her Racist Comments

Even the makers of Ambien aren't having it: "While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication."

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 30, 2018, at 11:46 a.m. ET

As you have probably heard by now, Roseanne Barr's revival of her popular sitcom, Roseanne, was canceled by ABC on Tuesday soon after the star's racist remarks about Valerie Jarrett, a senior adviser to former president Barack Obama.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Barr compared Jarrett, a black woman, to a character form Planet of the Apes, prompting ABC executives to scrap her show, even though it had been renewed weeks before due to its impressive ratings.

Barr apologized to Jarrett and released a contrite statement through her publicist.

Then Tuesday night, Barr attempted to explain her remarks: "It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting — it was memorial day too — I went 2 far & do not want it defended."

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Well, those comments were soon the subject of mockery on Twitter.

The new warning label on Ambien:
Jon Zal @OfficialJonZal

The new warning label on Ambien:

Reply Retweet Favorite

(Yes, this is a real, old photo of Barr.)

ADVERTISEMENT

People sarcastically suggested Ambien was to blame for other racist outbursts, like the white nationalist march that took place on University of Virginia's campus last year.

(Chanting) WE! JUST! TOOK! AMBIEN!
Jason O. Gilbert @gilbertjasono

(Chanting) WE! JUST! TOOK! AMBIEN!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or the KKK.

early Ambien users
Bill Corbett @BillCorbett

early Ambien users

Reply Retweet Favorite

And here we have a crowd of sleepy people proudly waving the Confederate flag.

Trippin' on Ambien.
🌊Ryan Adams @filmystic

Trippin' on Ambien.

Reply Retweet Favorite

As you can see, no punches were pulled.

Ambien makes you racist? No wonder some of y’all can’t get woke. 😛
Ashley Nicole Black @ashleyn1cole

Ambien makes you racist? No wonder some of y’all can’t get woke. 😛

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And THEN the pharmaceutical company behind the sedative Ambien, Sanofi, issued a shady statement Wednesday.

"While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication," the company said on Twitter.

People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.
Sanofi US @SanofiUS

People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, the drug's side effects do include a warning about "abnormal thinking and behavioral changes," including decreased inhibition and "bizarre behavior."

And though the company didn't address Barr directly, people read between the lines.

@SanofiUS
🌊ᔕTᗩᑕIE🌊 @TheChickLivesOn

@SanofiUS

Reply Retweet Favorite

Don't say you weren't warned!

guys i went and rewatched the ambien commercial and whoa
Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair @senatorshoshana

guys i went and rewatched the ambien commercial and whoa

Reply Retweet Favorite

ABC Has Canceled "Roseanne" After Her Racist Tweet About Valerie Jarrett

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT