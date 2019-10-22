Rosario Dawson And Her Family Have Been Accused Of Physically And Verbally Abusing A Trans Man

A transgender man who was hired by actor Rosario Dawson to complete construction work on her home has filed a lawsuit accusing the star and her family of physical and verbal abuse.

Dedrek Finley, 55, filed a civil suit on Saturday at a Los Angeles court against the star, alleging Dawson and her mother and stepfather, Isabel and Gregory Dawson, frequently misgendered and discriminated against him because of his gender identity.

Representatives for Dawson did not respond to requests for comment.

According to the lawsuit, Finley moved from New York to Los Angeles in October 2017 at the request of Isabel in order for him to do work for Dawson. It was also around the time of the move that Finley began transitioning.

In December 2017, Finley came out as transgender. He said the Dawson family immediately began to misgender him "multiples times each day, with deliberate indifference" at that time.

He said the abuse came to a head when one day, nearly two months after Finley was asked by text message to move out of the home he was subleasing from Isabel, he was pulled through a window and thrown to the ground by Isabel while Dawson helped restrain him.

Finley alleged that Isabel questioned his masculinity during the attack, while Dawson sat on him.

Because of Finley's injuries at the time, he was granted a restraining order against Isabel in April 2018.

Prior to that incident, Finley said he experienced verbal abuse about his masculinity from Gregory, who acted as his immediate supervisor.

Finley had known the family in some capacity for at least two decades, according to the complaint and upon moving to LA “incurred substantial debt in reliance on the family's promises to provide him steady employment and housing.”



Dawson is currently dating Democratic president hopeful Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey. A spokesperson for his campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tasha Alyssa Hills, the attorney representing Finley, told NBC News that Finley had no choice but to sue the family.

"He just wants to get some sort of compensation, so he can get back on track with his life so he can put this incident behind him,” she said.

Read the complete complaint below:

