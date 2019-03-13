"Catastrophe" Stars Rob Delaney And Sharon Horgan Weighed In On Felicity Huffman's Arrest

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney also dumped on Donald Trump, Piers Morgan, and Tucker Carlson in a chat with BuzzFeed News.

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, creators and stars of the British comedy Catastrophe, have chimed in on the drama surrounding actor Felicity Huffman, one of several wealthy people arrested Tuesday on charges related to a massive college admissions scandal. “I mean, it's pretty amazing," Delaney told BuzzFeed News’ Isaac Fitzgerald, host of AM to DM, on Wednesday. "There’s the horrible aspects and stuff that they used, like, special proctors that are to be reserved for kids with disabilities and stuff." “There’s a real nefarious, evil element to it where people actually suffer," he said. "There’s that side of it, and then there’s the side where it's just terrific fun.” Both Horgan and Delaney did seem shocked by the $250,000 bond agreement for Huffman. (Her attorney had argued Huffman should be released on her own recognizance, saying her fame made her the antithesis of an “international fugitive.”) "The sense that Felicity Huffman might be a flight threat?" said Horgan. "That seems a little..." According to several reports, Huffman was met by the FBI early Tuesday morning with their weapons drawn. Huffman, along with Full House actor Lori Loughlin and several others, were accused of various crimes, including securities fraud, corporate fraud, and bribery.

Huffman is said to have made a $15,000 contribution to a fake charity in order “to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter,” according to a criminal complaint. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 for their two daughters to be recruited on USC’s crew team, despite the fact the girls were not rowers.

Horgan and Delaney weighed in on the controversy at the start of their AM to DM interview, in which they also discussed the upcoming fourth and final season of Catastrophe and how they knew it was time to end the series. “We’ve said what we wanted to say. It felt right, and we don’t wanna make stinkers,” Delaney said. The actor said he had a conversation with his mother about the decision earlier and said to her: “I couldn’t be prouder of Catastrophe, but if we did some bad episodes, I could be less proud.” Horgan agreed, saying, “I guess we got to end it in the way we wanted to which not everyone gets the chance to do that.” The two said they’d be open to working with each other again, but as of now, they have no idea what that project would look like. Delaney and Horgan then played a game where they decided whether the UK or the US had the worst — aka more catastrophic version — of a particular item or person. When asked who was more of a catastrophe at their job — President Donald Trump or Prime Minister Theresa May — both Delaney and Horgan agreed on Trump. “I mean, she’s terrible,” Delaney said, “but she can also form sentences. She doesn’t have advances neurosyphilis, so like she’s very awful in many similar ways but nobody is as bad as Trump.” “She’s read a book or two,” Horgan joked.

