Rob Delaney Wants To "Destigmatize Grief" By Opening Up About His First Christmas Since His Son Died

Comedian and actor Rob Delaney opened up on Wednesday about spending his first Christmas without his young son, Henry, who died in January.

"Our first Christmas without Henry came & went," the Catastrophe star wrote on Twitter. "The day itself was okay, maybe because there were so many horrible, painful days leading up to it; we must have hit our quota or something. We talked about him a lot & included his memory throughout the day."

Delaney told fans in February that his 2-year-old son had died in January from cancer after having a brain tumor removed. "Henry was a joy," he wrote at the time. "He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he'd moved home following fifteen months living in hospitals."

Earlier this month, Delaney had revealed he had been dreading his first Christmas without his son.



"My boys & I tell each other about our Henry dreams most mornings," he wrote on Twitter on Dec. 6. "I’m dreading Christmas. If it weren’t for them I would tell Christmas to get fucked this year."

In June, Delaney also opened up about his first Father's Day since Henry died.