BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Ariana Grande's New Single Is Here And Its Music Video Includes A Touching Tribute To Last Year's Manchester Bombing

news

Ariana Grande's New Single Is Here And Its Music Video Includes A Touching Tribute To Last Year's Manchester Bombing

The pop star is back, and she's just released one of her best tracks to date.

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on April 20, 2018, at 9:41 a.m. ET

Posted on April 20, 2018, at 9:20 a.m. ET

Ariana Grande released "No Tears Left to Cry" early Friday morning, the lead single from her upcoming as-yet-untitled fourth studio album.

Republic

Grande, who'd been on a bit of a social media hiatus for the last several months, also dropped a gorgeous music video to accompany the song.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The single, in a word, is magnificent. Grande shows off her stunning vocal prowess on a track perfectly primed for the upcoming summer months. The ebullient bop is everything — and it's been well-received by the singer's fans.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The vibe of the song seems decidedly positive, with an overall message about embracing the good times and living in the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans have already taken to quoting their favorite lyrics from the song, like the incredibly infectious part where Grande sings, "I'm picking it up / I'm picking it up / I'm lovin' / I'm livin' / I'm picking it up."

PICKING IT UP PICKING IT UP i’M LOVING IM LIVIMG IM PICKING IT UP #NoTearsLeftToCry
carly💧 @carlyaberg

PICKING IT UP PICKING IT UP i’M LOVING IM LIVIMG IM PICKING IT UP #NoTearsLeftToCry

Reply Retweet Favorite

Again, we love a lyric.

I’m picking it up, picking it up I’m lovin I’m livin I’m picking it up
Jon 💧 @prasejeebus

I’m picking it up, picking it up I’m lovin I’m livin I’m picking it up

Reply Retweet Favorite

Honestly, I think I could subsist off of this song alone right now. No proper sustenance needed, just an IV of this tune straight into my veins.

Me and my timeline after entering the Ariana shimmer
Alex Bedder @itgetsbedder

Me and my timeline after entering the Ariana shimmer

Reply Retweet Favorite

::Makes unintelligible screeching noises::

RIGHT NOW IM IN A STATE OF MINDDDD I WANNA BE IN LIKE ALL THIS TIMEEEEEEE AINT GOT NO TEARS LEFT TO CRYYY SO IM PICKIN IT UP IM PICKIN IT UP IM LOVIN IM LIVIN IM PICKIN IT UPPP #NoTearsLeftToCry https://t.co/7tpKeDuv4S
💧 @impristinegrace

RIGHT NOW IM IN A STATE OF MINDDDD I WANNA BE IN LIKE ALL THIS TIMEEEEEEE AINT GOT NO TEARS LEFT TO CRYYY SO IM PICKIN IT UP IM PICKIN IT UP IM LOVIN IM LIVIN IM PICKIN IT UPPP #NoTearsLeftToCry https://t.co/7tpKeDuv4S

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The single is Grande's first new music offering since the bombing in Manchester, UK, which claimed 22 lives last summer — and Grande paid homage to the victims of the tragedy in a subtle way within the video.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In the final frame of the music video, you can spot a bee on the righthand side. In Manchester, the worker bee has been a symbol of the city since the Victorian era and is meant to represent the work ethic of the people who reside there. The emblem became even more widespread after the bombing.

THE BEE!!!! THE BEE!!!! I AM ACTUALLY CRYING MY EYES OUT RN 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 @ArianaGrande MANCHESTER TRULY LOVES YOU, THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF OUR HEARTS 💧🐝💖 #NoTearsLeftToCryOutNOW https://t.co/gWEAwvEybU
♡💧ǝןoɔıu @NoTearsLeftBieb

THE BEE!!!! THE BEE!!!! I AM ACTUALLY CRYING MY EYES OUT RN 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 @ArianaGrande MANCHESTER TRULY LOVES YOU, THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF OUR HEARTS 💧🐝💖 #NoTearsLeftToCryOutNOW https://t.co/gWEAwvEybU

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's to approximately 500 more spins of this song before the day is over.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CBS / Via giphy.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT