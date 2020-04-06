Have You Repaired Broken Relationships Since The Pandemic Began?

With the majority of Americans practicing social distancing and self-isolation as a way of mitigating the spread of COVID-19, it's given people who are cooped up in their homes an inordinate amount of time to think about things. At a moment when physically seeing people you don’t live with wouldn't be wise — but loneliness and FOMO are more real than ever — a lot of people seem to be pausing to take stock of their relationships with family, friends, colleagues, and partners.

Maybe you’ve reached out to someone you don't speak to regularly but wanted to patch things up with because of how dire the world looks right now. Or maybe you were the person on the receiving end of a reconciliation call, text, or DM from a family member or former friend or lover.



