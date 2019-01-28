"Rent" Didn't Air Completely Live After One Performer Broke His Foot

Fox's Sunday night "live" production of Rent didn't quite live up to its title.

After actor Brennin Hunt injured his foot a day before the show was set to broadcast to millions of viewers, the network opted to play a mostly recorded version of the musical from Saturday's dress rehearsal. Unlike a normal show on Broadway, there were no understudies for the main cast , so producers were left with limited options.

"Breaking my foot last night was not fun, but it's been great being back on set with everybody," Hunt told his followers via Instagram on Sunday night.

"I love these people so much. They've showered me with love and kindness, which is the essence of this musical, and I am just truly honored and blessed to be a part of this Rent family, and I hope you guys enjoy tonight."

Details of how the network would workaround the injury of Hunt were confirmed when the cast released a pre-recorded video after one of the show's commercial breaks.

“Most of what you’ll see tonight will come from last night’s performance,” said Jordan Fisher, who took on the role of Mark. The cast then let viewers know that, because of Hunt's unexpected injury, they'd come together to "rework the final act" so they could perform it live with him and the original 1996 Broadway cast, which included memorable performers like Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs, Adam Pascal, Jesse L. Martin, Anthony Rapp, and many more.

This meant Hunt sat on a table for most of the last 15 minutes, which did air live.