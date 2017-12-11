BuzzFeed News

People Are Speculating That Tye Sheridan's Leg On The "Ready Player One" Poster Was Photoshopped

"There is absolutely no logical explanation for that ready player one poster, they really did just randomly make one of his legs 7 feet long."

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on December 11, 2017, at 1:54 p.m. ET

Over the weekend, the poster for Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, based on the Ernest Cline novel of the same name, was released.

Warner Bros.

The film, set in the year 2045 in a dystopian version of an area just outside of Oklahoma City, doesn't hit theaters until March 30, 2018, but it's already got people talking — and not for the the reason you'd suspect.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Attention has been drawn to Sheridan's right leg on the poster, which some say looks abnormally long, fully stretched out, as his character, Wade Watts, climbs one of the "stacks," the housing units constructed by placing trailers on top of one another to save space in Watts' impoverished town.

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. did not immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for comment on the matter.

For context, here's a regular photo of Sheridan next to the latest poster:

Rob Kim / Getty Images / Warner Bros.

Some pondered the reasoning for making Sheridan's legs "7 feet long."

there is absolutely no logical explanation for that ready player one poster, they really did just randomly make one of his legs 7 feet long
ciel @theseaciel

there is absolutely no logical explanation for that ready player one poster, they really did just randomly make one of his legs 7 feet long

Others asked pressing questions, like who did this?

WHOMST'VE... WHO MADE THIS OFFICIAL READY PLAYER ONE MOVIE POSTER I'M
Zi Xu @ziqqix

WHOMST'VE... WHO MADE THIS OFFICIAL READY PLAYER ONE MOVIE POSTER I'M

Most were surprised that the visual was OK'd for release, especially with the seemingly glaring error.

Ready Player One poster ..did nobody look at the leg and said anything
Nibel @Nibellion

Ready Player One poster ..did nobody look at the leg and said anything

The poster reminded folks of a similar issue earlier in the year with another Warner Bros. movie, when Alicia Vikander's neck appeared doctored in the new Tomb Raider poster.

has Warner Bros ever seen a person
Angie J. Han @ajhan

has Warner Bros ever seen a person

It was a true "hold my beer" moment.

Tomb Raider Poster Designer: I think I kind of messed up and made her neck too long. Ready Player One Poster Desig… https://t.co/oRJeXLTVZZ
Action Points @action_pts

Tomb Raider Poster Designer: I think I kind of messed up and made her neck too long. Ready Player One Poster Desig… https://t.co/oRJeXLTVZZ

This ultimately led to people making a lot of jokes about massively extended limbs.

I can't quite put my finger on it but there's something a little off about the Ready Player One poster
*big sigh* @HadleyDonaldson

I can't quite put my finger on it but there's something a little off about the Ready Player One poster

People couldn't get enough.

The artist behind the READY PLAYER ONE poster finds all your long leg jokes very offensive.
Edwin Davies @EdwinJDavies

The artist behind the READY PLAYER ONE poster finds all your long leg jokes very offensive.

Hmm, does Watts have some sort of superpower we're not aware of?

So I'm guessing the plot of Ready Player One is about a boy with stretchy legs?
The Brutal Artist @TheBrutalArtist

So I'm guessing the plot of Ready Player One is about a boy with stretchy legs?

BTW, here's a rendering of the real* poster on the right.

Awesome new Ready Player One poster
Axur @AxurEneas

Awesome new Ready Player One poster

*FYI: Not the real poster, but some would argue it could pass.

Warner Bros.
