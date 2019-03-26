Rahm Emanuel Is 100% Furious With Jussie Smollett And The Prosecutors Who Dropped Charges Against Him

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel lashed out at prosecutors and Jussie Smollett on Tuesday, shortly after the state's attorneys said all charges against the Empire star for filing a false report had been dropped.

“Not only do I support the hard work of our police officers and detective units, but I’d like to remind everybody: A grand jury indicted this individual based only on a piece of the evidence that the police had collected at that period of time,” Emanuel said.



During a stunning court hearing on Tuesday, prosecutors dropped the 16 felony charges Smollett racked up for allegedly orchestrating a Jan. 29 attack on himself, during which he said two men threw a bleachlike chemical on him, called him anti-gay slurs, and put a rope around his neck. In a follow-up interview with police, Smollett also said one of the attackers shouted "This is MAGA country."

Prosecutors said they made the decision after Smollett forfeited the $10,000 bond he paid and because of his service to the community.

Smollett spoke outside the courthouse after his hearing, saying, “I've been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one.” He added, "I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I've been accused of.”



“Is there no decency in this man?” the mayor asked.

Emanuel called prosecutors' decision and the amount of resources the city spend investigating the crime a “whitewash of justice.”



“The financial cost of $10,000 doesn’t even come close to what the city spent in resources to actually look over the camera [footage], gather all the data, gather all the information that brought the indictment by the grand jury, on many, many multiple different charges,” Emanuel said.

