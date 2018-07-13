"Queer Eye" Has Been Renewed For A Third Season And They're Going To A New City

You're about to be getting a whole lot more Jonathan Van Ness on your television screen. Can you believe?!

Cohosts Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), and Tan France (fashion) will all be returning, as well.

Netflix announced Friday that the Fab Five of Queer Eye will be returning for a third season of the hit show.

Footage of Van Ness reacting to the nomination (and his additional nomination for web series Gay of Thrones ) also broke all our hearts.

Though we don't have specific details about what shenanigans the guys will get into next season, we do know that they'll be gearing up for eight more episodes.

Get in, henny! We’re taking a road trip. 😍 Are you ready for Season 3? Kansas City, Missouri HERE. WE. COME. 🙌🌈✨🚗

We also know they'll be leaving Atlanta and venturing to a new location: Kansas City, Missouri!

If you're an avid viewer of the show, you'll know that the Fab Five had been traveling throughout the state of Georgia for the first two seasons — and now that they've enriched the lives of people in the Peach State, they're ready to take on the Midwest.

Production on the next season will begin July 16.