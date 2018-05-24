"Queer Eye" Season 2 Is Coming Next Month! Can You Believe?!
The Fab Five are returning to Netflix on June 15!
Netflix announced on Thursday that its incredibly popular reboot of Queer Eye would be coming back much, much sooner than expected! On June 15, to be exact!
The reboot of the original early-'00s makeover show debuted in February and was applauded by many who felt the show was a much-needed antidote to today's current wave of unpleasant news.
This second season will see the Fab Five returning to Georgia, where they'll embark on a journey to change the lives of eight new people just like they did in Season 1.
According to Netflix, Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), and Tan France (fashion) are all returning to the show. Phew!
Naturally, people were genuinely thrilled about the news.
ADVERTISEMENT
And surprised!
Hearts were warmed!
The people deserved this announcement.
SAME 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
ADVERTISEMENT
Pride Month just got a whole lot gayer. 🌈
-
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.