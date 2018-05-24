BuzzFeed News

"Queer Eye" Season 2 Is Coming Next Month! Can You Believe?!

"Queer Eye" Season 2 Is Coming Next Month! Can You Believe?!

The Fab Five are returning to Netflix on June 15!

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on May 24, 2018, at 11:37 a.m. ET

Netflix announced on Thursday that its incredibly popular reboot of Queer Eye would be coming back much, much sooner than expected! On June 15, to be exact!

#QueerEye Season 2 premieres June 15
@seewhatsnext

#QueerEye Season 2 premieres June 15

The reboot of the original early-'00s makeover show debuted in February and was applauded by many who felt the show was a much-needed antidote to today's current wave of unpleasant news.

This second season will see the Fab Five returning to Georgia, where they'll embark on a journey to change the lives of eight new people just like they did in Season 1.

According to Netflix, Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), and Tan France (fashion) are all returning to the show. Phew!

Naturally, people were genuinely thrilled about the news.

@QueerEye YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAS! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜✨
Frankie Fermi @frankiefermi

@QueerEye YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAS! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜✨ https://t.co/VkILUHePGP

And surprised!

@QueerEye Oh, my God! this is a wonderful surprise .. I missed you guys already and you do not know how glad I am to see you in season two! Kisses and lots of love for my beautiful FAB5
FERCHO SANCHEZ @RAMFERSAMA

@QueerEye Oh, my God! this is a wonderful surprise .. I missed you guys already and you do not know how glad I am to see you in season two! Kisses and lots of love for my beautiful FAB5

Hearts were warmed!

@QueerEye SEASON 2 COMES OUT IN LIKE 3 WEEKS!!!!
Kathryn Bloch @KathrynB15

@QueerEye SEASON 2 COMES OUT IN LIKE 3 WEEKS!!!!

The people deserved this announcement.

Queer Eye Season 2 coming out in less than 3 weeks is everything I wanted and needed.
Annie Coloe @anniecoloee

Queer Eye Season 2 coming out in less than 3 weeks is everything I wanted and needed.

SAME 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

SO EXCITED FOR NEW @QueerEye JUNE 15TH.
Nick Brock @NickBrock

SO EXCITED FOR NEW @QueerEye JUNE 15TH.

Pride Month just got a whole lot gayer. 🌈

