"Queer Eye" Season 2 Is Coming Next Month! Can You Believe?!

The Fab Five are returning to Netflix on June 15!

The reboot of the original early-'00s makeover show debuted in February and was applauded by many who felt the show was a much-needed antidote to today's current wave of unpleasant news.

This second season will see the Fab Five returning to Georgia, where they'll embark on a journey to change the lives of eight new people just like they did in Season 1.