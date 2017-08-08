Here's A Reminder That Sansa Stark Is Just As Powerful As The Rest Of Her Siblings

Joffrey ordered Sansa to stare at her father's head as it sat on a spike — and just moments after she witnessed his brutal execution, Joffrey was already talking about killing her brother, Robb Stark. "After I raise my armies and kill your traitor brother, I'm going to give you his head as well," Joffrey said in Season 1's "Fire and Blood." Sansa replied, "Or maybe he'll give me yours."

Right then, she was already demonstrating a different Sansa than we'd seen before — someone who wasn't afraid to speak up, even in the face of evil.