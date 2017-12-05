James McAvoy Is Thicc Now And People Are HERE For It
Professor X has a new superpower: Thicc-ness.
When you think of James McAvoy, an image like this probably comes to mind:
Or perhaps you think of the British star in one of his best-known roles: as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films.
Well, it looks like McAvoy has been shaping up for his most important role yet: a certified, thicc AF hottie.
Recent photos of the actor out and about in Philadelphia have people absolutely gushing over his new, muscular look.
His arms and chest are poppin', and folks are quite pleased, with many sharing their thoughts on this important new development in world affairs on the website Twitter dot com.
🚨 ALERT THE GAYS 🚨
Move over, Armie Hammer, the internet has a new boyfriend.
Philly locals were on the lookout for the buff Brit/swole Scot.
Honestly, how dare he look this good.
Professor X's hidden superpower? Making you blush.
Be warned: Longtime fans who've admired McAvoy for years are not enjoying all you newcomers.
But yes, McAvoy does fill out a sweater quite well.
You're welcome.
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
