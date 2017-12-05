BuzzFeed News

James McAvoy Is Thicc Now And People Are HERE For It

James McAvoy Is Thicc Now And People Are HERE For It

Professor X has a new superpower: Thicc-ness.

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on December 5, 2017, at 3:19 p.m. ET

When you think of James McAvoy, an image like this probably comes to mind:

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

Or perhaps you think of the British star in one of his best-known roles: as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films.

20th Century Fox

Well, it looks like McAvoy has been shaping up for his most important role yet: a certified, thicc AF hottie.

Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

Recent photos of the actor out and about in Philadelphia have people absolutely gushing over his new, muscular look.

Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images
His arms and chest are poppin', and folks are quite pleased, with many sharing their thoughts on this important new development in world affairs on the website Twitter dot com.

Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

🚨 ALERT THE GAYS 🚨

James McAvoy's twink-to-hunk transformation feels like it should be an A1 story for the Gay Twitter Times-Gazette.
Move over, Armie Hammer, the internet has a new boyfriend.

now that armie hammer's stint as the Internet's Boyfriend is over, can we pls focus our attention on james mcavoy
Philly locals were on the lookout for the buff Brit/swole Scot.

Knowing James McAvoy is floating around in my city somewhere rn looking this thicc is an utter joy
Honestly, how dare he look this good.

Ok but who the fuck told James McAvoy that he fucking could?
Professor X's hidden superpower? Making you blush.

when professor x can see exactly what you’re thinking of doing to him.
Be warned: Longtime fans who've admired McAvoy for years are not enjoying all you newcomers.

mfw people on here start paying closer, thirstier attention to james mcavoy
But yes, McAvoy does fill out a sweater quite well.

Walter Mcbride / WireImage

You're welcome.

Bravo
