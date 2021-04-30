The Final Season Of “Pose” Is Good

Eric Liebowitz/FX From left: Dyllón Burnside as Ricky, Hailie Sahar as Lulu, Mj Rodriguez as Blanca, Indya Moore as Angel, and Angel Bismark Curiel as Lil Papi in Pose

When the news broke earlier this year that this season of Pose would be its final one, fans expressed their shock and disappointment. Over the course of four short years, Pose, with its centering of a group of Black and brown trans women and queer men in ’80s New York, has become a vanguard in trans representation and a compelling melodrama. “Diversity,” “representation,” and “inclusion” have become buzzwords in entertainment as of late, and Pose has demonstrated what it looks like to make historic strides in these areas. In a press conference on Monday, co-creator Steven Canals assured the media that the decision to end the show after three seasons was the plan all along. “We certainly could have continued to create narrative around these characters and in this world,” said Canals, adding that he and Ryan Murphy always had a set end in mind. “As a true lover of television, one of the things that has always frustrated me is when I am tuning in to a season of television, and I can tell that this season just feels like filler,” Canals said. “And I think that the last thing that I wanted to do to our audience was to create narrative simply for the sake of creating narrative with no real intention.” The intention behind the show has always been one of its most admirable qualities. The creators of Pose express a level of care for their characters and actors that feels rare, especially considering the show boasts the largest number of transgender actors in series regular roles. The storytelling is important because it highlights the pain and joy of people often relegated to the margins, and the series actually employs people who have — to some degree — a shared lived experience with the characters they bring to life. Pose is both a testament to the importance of onscreen representation and the limitations of it as well. As the series nears its end, premiering its first two episodes of the final season this Sunday, it feels appropriate to look back at the things the show got right — and the legacy it leaves behind.

Another thing that still feels radical is the show’s portrayal of queer love, in both gay and trans relationships.

Acceptance and belonging are central to the story of Pose. From the beginning, audiences were introduced to characters like Damon (Ryan Jamaal Swain), an aspiring dancer whose father physically and verbally abuses him before he ends up on the streets of New York forced to fend for himself — all because he is gay. Damon eventually finds a support system and family in Blanca (Mj Rodriguez), his house mother, who introduces him to ballroom culture. It’s here that his worldview broadens, where he gets to hang around people just like him. Ballroom is a safe space for those who are shunned by mainstream society, where they can express themselves authentically. You may not be able to be a high-fashion model or a movie star in the oppressive heteronormative world, but during a ball, your wildest dreams can become a reality. Another thing that still feels radical is the show’s portrayal of queer love, in both gay and trans relationships. There’s the tenderness captured in a love scene between an intergenerational Black HIV-positive gay couple Ricky (Dyllón Burnside) and Pray Tell (Billy Porter) in Season 2, as well as the love between Angel (Indya Moore), a trans woman, and Papi (Angel Bismark Curiel), a cis man. The series has always done a great job of exploring the fullness of Black and brown queer lives, equally presenting the struggles of the experience (social ostracization, loneliness) and its benefits (chosen families, finding your authentic self).

Eric Liebowitz/FX Mj Rodriguez as Blanca and Billy Porter as Pray Tell in Pose

The final season of Pose ends similarly to the way it began: rife with scandals and petty crimes, fights among family and friends, and of course resplendent ballroom sequences. Season 3 begins in 1994, with the grim reality that Black and brown queer people are still dying at disproportionate rates from AIDS. Blanca, mother of the House of Evangelista, works at a hospital as a nurse aide, channeling her energy into helping AIDS patients and hoping to one day become a nurse. Her presence provides comfort to those who are sick, as she represents someone living with the virus who refuses to let it steal her dreams. She’s also experiencing new, healthy, committed love with a handsome doctor, played by actor Jeremy Pope. Diametrically opposed to Blanca is Pray Tell, the once effervescent emcee of the drag balls, who also has HIV. The heaviness of grief over the deaths of friends and former lovers from AIDS takes a toll on Pray Tell and he begins to drink heavily. As a result, he becomes negative and surly, pushing away those who care about him most. In one standout plotline, Pray Tell visits his childhood home to see his biological family. This particular episode is a treat, not only because it features three iconic Black actors — Anna Maria Horsford, Janet Hubert, and Jackée Harry — but also because of the nuanced storytelling. There are scenes that highlight the difficulties of growing up in a Black church, how family secrets ostensibly meant to protect children can oftentimes ultimately harm them, and the burden of being conditioned to hate simply because it’s the status quo. Pose has always been great at channeling empathy for characters who one could argue don’t deserve it (Evan Peters’ character from Season 1 comes to mind), but this episode is a masterclass in that talent. The final season is definitely not just the Blanca and Pray Tell show. Pose does an excellent job of granting all major players and fan favorites screen time without the story feeling too rushed or incomplete, a feat considering this season is abbreviated with only seven episodes. Angel and Papi’s relationship continues to grow and develop, though there is one major surprise thrown in that fans definitely will not see coming. Even characters that were typically more in the background, like Lulu (Hailie Sahar) are given meatier material to showcase their acting chops. And even though Candy (Angelica Ross) died in Season 2, her warm spirit and biting comedy make appearances in the final season by way of really well-done flashbacks, moments that add additional layers of complexity to the characters we have come to love over the last few years. The one disappointment may be the lack of Damon who is hardly seen in the final season, save for a few episodes. Canals said the actor who plays Damon “was dealing with personal family issues, and so, as one of our family members, we wanted to honor that and give him the space that he needed.”

Eric Liebowitz/FX Dominique Jackson as Elektra in Pose