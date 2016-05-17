This Artist Drew Made-Up Pokémon And They're Hilarious
Gotta catch 'em all!
This is Dan Martin. He's a 28-year-old artist based in London.
Martin's work appears every week on his website, Deathbulge.
Martin told BuzzFeed he's "never been sure of whether or not to call myself a professional artist," even though his hilarious art has been shared by thousands of people on social media.
On Monday afternoon, Martin posted this tweet with drawings of fake Pokémon with made-up names, and the tweet went insanely viral.
ADVERTISEMENT
The drawing pokes fun at the evolutionary stages of Pokémon, and it's pretty spot-on.
"It's been amazing seeing all the comments from people finding it so funny," he said. "In fact there's already been some fan art of Fullenglish and Quakstak. My god, did that make me smile hard."
And people have been really into his take on the next generation of Pokémon.
ADVERTISEMENT
Martin said he loves the design of Wowoman and Nesthair. He also loves Drown'd because it's funny.
"I like the idea of [it] just slumping out from the Pokéball completely motionless and somehow still winning the fights," he said.
Martin said he plans to keep churning out artwork to get "better and better." He's also making a Deathbulge role-playing game with some friends.
-
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.