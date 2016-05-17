BuzzFeed News

This Artist Drew Made-Up Pokémon And They're Hilarious

Gotta catch 'em all!

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on May 17, 2016, at 10:22 a.m. ET

This is Dan Martin. He's a 28-year-old artist based in London.

Martin's work appears every week on his website, Deathbulge.

Martin told BuzzFeed he's "never been sure of whether or not to call myself a professional artist," even though his hilarious art has been shared by thousands of people on social media.

On Monday afternoon, Martin posted this tweet with drawings of fake Pokémon with made-up names, and the tweet went insanely viral.

So far, more than 6,000 people have retweeted it and nearly 8,000 people have liked it.

He posted the same image to his Facebook page, and it performed well there too.

The drawing pokes fun at the evolutionary stages of Pokémon, and it's pretty spot-on.

Martin was an avid Pokémon card collector when he was growing up, and with the latest release of Pokémon Sun and Moon, he says that he "really lucked out with the timing" of his drawings.

"It's been amazing seeing all the comments from people finding it so funny," he said. "In fact there's already been some fan art of Fullenglish and Quakstak. My god, did that make me smile hard."

And people have been really into his take on the next generation of Pokémon.

Martin said he loves the design of Wowoman and Nesthair. He also loves Drown'd because it's funny.

"I like the idea of [it] just slumping out from the Pokéball completely motionless and somehow still winning the fights," he said.

Martin said he plans to keep churning out artwork to get "better and better." He's also making a Deathbulge role-playing game with some friends.

If you want to see his art in person, he'll be at MCM Comic Con in London next month.

