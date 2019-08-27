Pete Davidson Lost His Temper At UCF Students During A Set And Now The College Is Mad

A Florida college is hitting back at Pete Davidson after the comedian was shown in footage posted online losing his temper in a set Monday night, calling students “privileged little assholes” and at one point using the word “retarded” as an insult.

“Mr. Davidson’s abusive language, particularly his use of a derogatory slur, is contrary to the University of Central Florida’s values of inclusion and respect for all,” a university spokesperson told BuzzFeed News in an emailed statement.

“It’s disappointing that his rant spoiled an event that was meant to welcome students back for the fall semester.”

From the video uploaded to YouTube, it seems that Davidson became annoyed by people in the audience having their cellphones out.

“If you film everything and not enjoy the show for fuckin’ an hour then, like, I don’t gotta be here,” the Saturday Night Live performer said. “I could just give them their money back because I don’t give a fuck.”



Davidson’s criticism of the audience lasted at least a minute, judging from the footage recorded, with students appearing to grow increasingly shocked and uncomfortable.