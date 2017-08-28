People Were Upset That Sam Stole Gilly's Moment On "Game Of Thrones"
TFW your boyfriend takes credit for your work. Spoilers ahead.
You'll definitely want to skip this post if you didn't catch the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale, "The Dragon and the Wolf," because there are some major spoilers ahead.
On last night's episode, one of the biggest and longest-running fan theories was finally confirmed as canon: Jon Snow isn't a bastard, but the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.
All was revealed during a conversation between Bran Stark and Sam Tarly. Though Bran knew Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark were the parents of Jon, the youngest living Stark sibling assumed the union was illegitimate.
That's when Sam offered up even more game-changing information: Rhaegar's previous marriage was annulled, which made his union with Lyanna lawful.
This is all important, because it's information that Gilly, Sam's partner, discovered in "Eastwatch," the fifth episode of Season 7.
Though she had a bit of trouble pronouncing Rhaegar's name, Gilly was right on the money and basically exposed what is arguably the single most important plot point in the history of the show.
And you may remember that as Gilly unwittingly divulged the deets on Maynard and "Ragger," Sam was peeved because the other maesters didn't believe the raven they'd received from Bran, warning them of the impending evil, aka White Walkers and such.
People took to Twitter and expressed their annoyance with the fact that Sam didn't credit Gilly when he told Bran the truth about Jon's genealogy.
Sure, Gilly is a relatively small player on the show, but she still deserved better.
Folks were not here for Sam's casual erasure of the work Gilly had done.
Eyerolls were abundant.
Just another example of a man taking credit for a woman's work.
Do better, Sam. Do better, man.
On the bright side, at least Sam eventually came around and heard Gilly out, otherwise who knows when the secret Rhaegar–Lyanna marriage would've come to light.
Shout-out to Gilly, the real MVP of this season of Game of Thrones.
