People Were Upset That Sam Stole Gilly's Moment On "Game Of Thrones"

TFW your boyfriend takes credit for your work. Spoilers ahead.

By Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 28, 2017, at 10:36 a.m. ET

You'll definitely want to skip this post if you didn't catch the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale, "The Dragon and the Wolf," because there are some major spoilers ahead.

Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via giphy.com

On last night's episode, one of the biggest and longest-running fan theories was finally confirmed as canon: Jon Snow isn't a bastard, but the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

HBO

All was revealed during a conversation between Bran Stark and Sam Tarly. Though Bran knew Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark were the parents of Jon, the youngest living Stark sibling assumed the union was illegitimate.

HBO

That's when Sam offered up even more game-changing information: Rhaegar's previous marriage was annulled, which made his union with Lyanna lawful.

Sam said he learned this critical information because he&#x27;d transcribed the diary of High Septon Maynard, who left a detailed account of his actions, which included one of the biggest bombshells in the history of Westeros.
HBO

This is all important, because it's information that Gilly, Sam's partner, discovered in "Eastwatch," the fifth episode of Season 7.

HBO
HBO

Though she had a bit of trouble pronouncing Rhaegar's name, Gilly was right on the money and basically exposed what is arguably the single most important plot point in the history of the show.

And you may remember that as Gilly unwittingly divulged the deets on Maynard and "Ragger," Sam was peeved because the other maesters didn't believe the raven they'd received from Bran, warning them of the impending evil, aka White Walkers and such.

HBO
HBO

People took to Twitter and expressed their annoyance with the fact that Sam didn't credit Gilly when he told Bran the truth about Jon's genealogy.

When your boyfriend takes credit for your work: #GameOfThrones
But Why Tho? @ButWhyThoPC

When your boyfriend takes credit for your work: #GameOfThrones

Sure, Gilly is a relatively small player on the show, but she still deserved better.

When you uncover the biggest secret in #GameofThrones but your man takes credit for it...
Game of Thrones Meme @Thrones_Memes

When you uncover the biggest secret in #GameofThrones but your man takes credit for it...

Folks were not here for Sam's casual erasure of the work Gilly had done.

Sam all like "I transcribed a text and I discovered..." IT WAS GILLY, BITCH. SHE FOUND THE SECRET. FUCK THE PATRIARCHY. #GameOfThrones
Katy Jane Nelson @katyjanenelson

Sam all like "I transcribed a text and I discovered..." IT WAS GILLY, BITCH. SHE FOUND THE SECRET. FUCK THE PATRIARCHY. #GameOfThrones

Eyerolls were abundant.

I like you Sam but you're really going to take credit for something Gilly discovered while you were PMSing?!… https://t.co/pxol4LnKzd
leila @likeleila

I like you Sam but you're really going to take credit for something Gilly discovered while you were PMSing?!… https://t.co/pxol4LnKzd

Just another example of a man taking credit for a woman's work.

ME WHEN SAM TOOK CREDIT FOR GILLY'S FINDINGS: #GameofThrones
Deborah Edeko @DeborahEdeko

ME WHEN SAM TOOK CREDIT FOR GILLY'S FINDINGS: #GameofThrones

Do better, Sam. Do better, man.

When Sam took credit for Gilly's discovery #GameOfThrones
Isabeau Guglielmo @IsabeauGuglielm

When Sam took credit for Gilly's discovery #GameOfThrones

On the bright side, at least Sam eventually came around and heard Gilly out, otherwise who knows when the secret Rhaegar–Lyanna marriage would've come to light.

Sam WAS listening to Gilly! Cue the "hallelujah" music. #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall
Kay Boatner @kayboatner

Sam WAS listening to Gilly! Cue the "hallelujah" music. #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall

Shout-out to Gilly, the real MVP of this season of Game of Thrones.

Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via giphy.com
