LeBron James Hit Back At That Fox News Anchor Who Told Him To "Shut Up And Dribble"

LeBron James Hit Back At That Fox News Anchor Who Told Him To "Shut Up And Dribble"

Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham called LeBron James' comments about the president "barely intelligible" and "ungrammatical."

By Michael Blackmon and Salvador Hernandez

Last updated on February 17, 2018, at 11:47 a.m. ET

Posted on February 16, 2018, at 12:59 p.m. ET

People on Twitter are calling out Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham, accusing her of making racist remarks toward NBA star LeBron James during a segment on Thursday evening.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"NBA superstar LeBron James is talking politics again, and this time it's R-rated," Ingraham began, speaking in a sarcastic tone. "Here's his barely intelligible, not to mention ungrammatical, take on President Trump in a new ESPN podcast."

Fox News / Via youtube.com

Ingraham then introduced a clip of James, along with fellow NBA star Kevin Durant, and Cari Champion, host of Rolling With the Champion, a video series where athletes talk about everything from pop culture to politics with unfiltered opinions.

Uninterrupted / Via youtube.com

"The number one job in America, the point of person, is someone who doesn't understand the people, and really don't give a fuck about the people," Lebron said in the clip talking about the president. "But wait, there's more gripping insight," Ingraham added before launching into the clip once more.

James, Durant, and Champion then began to address their feelings on racist comments the president has made in the past.

"I feel like our team, as country, is not ran by a great coach," Durant said.

"It's not even a surprise when he says something. It's, like, laughable, and it's scary," James added.

"I shouldn't be numb to your racist comments," Champion said, agreeing with the NBA players. "I shouldn't be numb to your behavior."

"I'm numb to this commentary, like," Ingraham said mockingly after the clip ended. "Must they run their mouths like that?"

Fox News / Via youtube.com

"Unfortunately, a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously," Ingraham continued.

"Look, there might be a cautionary lesson in LeBron for kids," the anchor continued. "This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA, and it's always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball."

Ingraham completed the segment saying, "Oh, and LeBron and Kevin, you're great players, but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach, so keep the political commentary to yourself or, as someone once said, shut up and dribble."

Fox News / Via youtube.com

Shortly afterward, the clip went viral and people took to the internet to express their anger at Ingraham's words. Ellen Pompeo, star of Grey's Anatomy said, "Someone tell this bitch to meet me outside... I'm so not in the mood for playing nice or polite this week."

Twitter / Via Twitter: @EllenPompeo
Others likened her to another right-wing commentator, Tomi Lahren, calling Ingraham "despicable."

thank you @IngrahamAngle ... you have surpassed @TomiLahren as THE most ignorant racist in media today...impressive… https://t.co/TLaofwGwQe
Peter Rosenberg @Rosenbergradio

Others countered Ingraham's take by standing up for James, acknowledging the athlete as "an American success story" who "has given more back to kids and a city than any of us could ever imagine."

This Laura Ingraham stuff really has me bothered. However you feel about LeBron James the player, he is an American… https://t.co/MwEER4qZDm
Steven Spector @StevenSpector10

One person added that while they disagreed with James on politics, "He is an American and has a First Amendment right to speak and a platform to do it."

I disagree with LeBron James on matters of politics, but I disagree with Laura Ingraham that he should "shut up and… https://t.co/Pq5y8LX77g
Carmine Sabia @CarmineSabia

More folks responded by saying Ingraham's words were "blatantly racist."

What Laura Ingraham said was blatantly racist. Also, nobody should be surprised with Laura Ingraham and Fox News.
Max Power @12thMax

One Twitter user highlighted an awkward wave Ingraham made during the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Isn’t Laura Ingraham the woman who did this? ‘Nuff said.
Strick 9 @Spider_Skinz

At the time, people compared the gesture to a Nazi salute.

👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀

With my new satellite dish I can enjoy the Laura Ingraham show in the original German.
John Fugelsang @JohnFugelsang

In all, people were pretty incensed, and now all eyes are on James to see if he'll respond to Ingraham's comments.

I cannot wait for LeBron's response to Laura Ingraham's ignorance.
Zak Keefer @zkeefer

James responded to Ingraham via a post on his Instagram late Friday. The image featured words that said, "I am more than an athlete" and a caption which noted, "We will not shut up and dribble."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @kingjames

James was asked Saturday if he thought Ingraham's comments were racist. He responded by saying the comments could be seen as racist, or at least reflective of racial tensions in the country, adding that Ingraham's network — Fox News — "doesn't have a great rap sheet when it comes to, you know, race in our country."

LeBron James on if Fox News' Laura Ingraham's comments were racist. “The engine that she sits behind doesn’t have a… https://t.co/QHwHfhLoqL
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

"There's been many people that [are] not African American that spoke upon the same issues that I spoke upon and [Fox News] didn't say anything to them," James told reporters. "So you could look at it as being, you know, racist, or you could look at it saying it's just racial tension, which we already know that."

James said he planned to continue to use his public platform to "shed a greater light and a positive light" on important issues.

"So me having this platform, I'm just trying to shed a positive light on what I feel is right," he said. "Am I always right? Can I have everyone follow me? I don't think so. But I feel what's right."

