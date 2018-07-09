BuzzFeed News

People Are Mesmerized By World Cup Player Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Beautiful Face

"Carved by the angels."

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on July 9, 2018, at 1:54 p.m. ET

OK, so...the 2018 FIFA World Cup is currently underway in Russia, this year's host country.

Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty Images

The event, which takes place every four years, moves into the semifinals on Tuesday, and afterward, the winning football team will be crowned during this coming Sunday's championship game.

Now, that is the extent of my knowledge when it comes to soccer, and if you clicked on this post hoping for sports analysis, I'm sorry! But fortunately for you, dear reader, today is all about thirst. 💦

Hannah Peters / Getty Images

As determined by the internet, 22-year-old Ruben Loftus-Cheek, a football player for England, is the object of many people's desires as of late.

Alex Morton / Getty Images
And, er, it's not that hard to see why.

Ozan Kose / AFP / Getty Images

It all began with this video of Loftus-Cheek giggling, bewitching onlookers with his perfect smile.

I LOVE THIS BABY SO MUCH
Folks then deemed him a "snack," and, like, true.

ruben loftus cheek is peng , what a snack
"Carved by the angels," one user said, describing the footballer.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has actually been carved by the angels
If you weren't a fan of football before, you'd be a changed person after seeing this guy.

I love football, it’s so important.
Loftus-Cheek has emboldened a few people to say what's really on their minds.

@jesuisjoy_xo Ruben Loftus (can get these) Cheeks 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍
Like this one admirer, who joked about marrying the athlete.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The name that’s going to be on my marriage certificate x
And another, who asked if he was single for personal reasons.

Is Ruben Loftus-Cheek single? Asking for myself
Loftus-Cheek may even have destroyed some already established romantic partnerships.

Saw my partner staring at a picture of Ruben loftus cheek and I went “I’m finer than this guy now”.. she looked at me and didn’t say a word. This life is a very cold place 😂
You're "lying" if you don't fancy this guy, according to @hollxcouzens, but also, the internet at large would probably agree.

anyone that says they don’t fancy ruben loftus-cheek is lying. pfwaaa😍what a beaut
Over on his Instagram, the comments are just as thirsty. Perhaps even more so than on Twitter.

Instagram

Speaking of Instagram, if you're still unconvinced, may this photo from Loftus-Cheeks' account serve as definitive proof of what everyone else is seeing.

Instagram
Instagram: @rubey_lcheek
Or this one.

Instagram
Instagram: @rubey_lcheek

Orrrr this one.

Instagram
Instagram: @rubey_lcheek

OK, this is the last one, for real.

Instagram
Instagram: @rubey_lcheek

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Loftus-Cheeks' representatives for comment.

