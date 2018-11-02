President Donald Trump tweeted a Game of Thrones-related image on Friday, with text that read: "Sanctions are coming."

The president was referring to an announcement that the US will be fully reinstating sanctions against Iran, which comes nearly six months after Trump backed out of the Iran nuclear deal.

According to the White House, these are the "toughest sanctions ever on Iran, targeting many of the corrupt regime’s critical sectors." The restrictions will be put back in place on Monday, as noted in the president's tweet.

Though Trump's love of Twitter is well-known, people had a lot of feelings about him invoking Game of Thrones to relay his message.