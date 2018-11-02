BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Blasting President Trump For Tweeting A "Game Of Thrones" Meme To Talk About Iran Sanctions

Arts & Entertainment

People Are Blasting President Trump For Tweeting A "Game Of Thrones" Meme To Talk About Iran Sanctions

When reached for comment, HBO told BuzzFeed News: "We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.”

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 2, 2018, at 1:46 p.m. ET

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Reply Retweet Favorite

President Donald Trump tweeted a Game of Thrones-related image on Friday, with text that read: "Sanctions are coming."

The president was referring to an announcement that the US will be fully reinstating sanctions against Iran, which comes nearly six months after Trump backed out of the Iran nuclear deal.

According to the White House, these are the "toughest sanctions ever on Iran, targeting many of the corrupt regime’s critical sectors." The restrictions will be put back in place on Monday, as noted in the president's tweet.

Though Trump's love of Twitter is well-known, people had a lot of feelings about him invoking Game of Thrones to relay his message.

HBO

Now, if you've never seen Game of Thrones, you should know that the statement "Winter Is Coming" is a bad thing.

It refers to White Walkers, a group of undead men, women, children, and animals who are intent on making the world a frigid place.

Oh, yeah, and they pretty much kill everything in their path.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for HBO told BuzzFeed News:

“We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.”

Some on Twitter were confused about the president seemingly positioning himself as a White Walker.

Trump is casting himself as the White Walkers? https://t.co/r2PeavE1Bu
Garance Franke-Ruta @thegarance

Trump is casting himself as the White Walkers? https://t.co/r2PeavE1Bu

Reply Retweet Favorite

Writer Dave Itzkoff said, "I'm starting to question whether we are a group-up, adult country."

i'm starting to question whether we are a grown-up, adult country https://t.co/vsnJjev3d2
Dave Itzkoff @ditzkoff

i'm starting to question whether we are a grown-up, adult country https://t.co/vsnJjev3d2

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Full Frontal Twitter account said, "Joffrey grew up."

Joffrey is a reference to a young king on the show who took pleasure in torturing others.

Joffrey grew up. https://t.co/hpL8fjze0j
Full Frontal @FullFrontalSamB

Joffrey grew up. https://t.co/hpL8fjze0j

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other called the president an "insane demagogue."

Jesus f*cking christ he's an insane demagogue. And who wants to tell him what it means when "Winter is Coming"? Who wants to tell him what comes from the North? Anyone? https://t.co/SW1unKqvF7
Elizabeth C. McLaughlin @ECMcLaughlin

Jesus f*cking christ he's an insane demagogue. And who wants to tell him what it means when "Winter is Coming"? Who wants to tell him what comes from the North? Anyone? https://t.co/SW1unKqvF7

Reply Retweet Favorite

One of the many people who blasted the president for this tweet was Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the show.

"Not today," she wrote.

Not today. https://t.co/Jg51mGHPO1
Maisie Williams @Maisie_Williams

Not today. https://t.co/Jg51mGHPO1

Reply Retweet Favorite

Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Start
ADVERTISEMENT