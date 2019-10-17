Paul Dano Has Been Cast As The Riddler In The Upcoming "The Batman" Film
Dano joins Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson, who have already been cast in the film.
Actor Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood, Escape at Dannemora) will be playing one of the caped crusader's most recognizable villains: the Riddler.
A spokesperson for Warner Brothers confirmed in a statement to BuzzFeed News that Dano will be playing the tricky evildoer.
The news of Dano's casting comes in the same week audiences learned that Zoë Kravitz would be playing the iconic Catwoman in Matt Reeves' The Batman.
The rest of the cast is slowly being rounded out, with Robert Pattinson playing Bruce Wayne, aka Batman.
Jeffrey Wright has been in talks to play Commissioner Gordon, and Jonah Hill was reportedly up for a role in the film — assumed to be Riddler or the Penguin — before things fell apart since the studio and his team purportedly could not reach a salary agreement.
The last time the Ridder appeared in a live-action Batman was 1995's Batman Forever, in which comedian Jim Carrey portrayed the character.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Dano's Riddler will go by the name Edward Nashton, though in the comic books he goes by Edward Nygma.
Though he doesn't have superpowers, Riddler, like his name suggests, does give Batman a tough time with his challenging puzzles which are usually used to aid him in criminal behavior.
The Batman will debut in theaters on June 25, 2021.
