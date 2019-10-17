Paul Dano Has Been Cast As The Riddler In The Upcoming "The Batman" Film

Actor Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood, Escape at Dannemora) will be playing one of the caped crusader's most recognizable villains: the Riddler.

A spokesperson for Warner Brothers confirmed in a statement to BuzzFeed News that Dano will be playing the tricky evildoer.

The news of Dano's casting comes in the same week audiences learned that Zoë Kravitz would be playing the iconic Catwoman in Matt Reeves' The Batman.



The rest of the cast is slowly being rounded out, with Robert Pattinson playing Bruce Wayne, aka Batman.

Jeffrey Wright has been in talks to play Commissioner Gordon, and Jonah Hill was reportedly up for a role in the film — assumed to be Riddler or the Penguin — before things fell apart since the studio and his team purportedly could not reach a salary agreement.

