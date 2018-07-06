BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Panic! At The Disco's Lead Vocalist, Brendon Urie, Has Come Out As Pansexual

news / viral

Panic! At The Disco's Lead Vocalist, Brendon Urie, Has Come Out As Pansexual

"If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart's in the right place."

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on July 6, 2018, at 12:18 p.m. ET

Posted on July 6, 2018, at 12:14 p.m. ET

Brendon Urie, frontman of the band Panic! at the Disco, said he identifies as pansexual in a wide-ranging interview with Paper magazine on Friday.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

"I'm married to a woman and I'm very much in love with her but I'm not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person," said Urie, who's been married to Sarah Orzechowski since 2013.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Urie said he's never been a person who subscribed to traditional conventions of masculinity. "Yeah I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don't care," he said. "If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart's in the right place. I'm definitely attracted to men. It's just people that I am attracted to."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Queer fans of the singer have long enjoyed Urie's music, sometimes taking his lyrics and making them applicable to their own lives. In "Girls/Girls/Boys," a song about the artist's first threesome, has been embraced as a message about "coming out and accepting who you are," Urie said.

For Urie, this was a way better purpose for the song than originally intended, he said.

"Taking this thing that I wrote about and then changing it to be more inspiring for your own purposes, what a beautiful idea."

Last week, at the end of Pride Month, Urie donated a $1 million gift to GLSEN (the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network) via his Highest Hopes Foundation.

The finances will go toward funding gender and sexuality clubs across high schools in the US. &quot;For years my fans have inspired me with their determination and creativity as they have created a safe and inclusive community,” Urie said in a statement. “I felt the time had come for me to join them boldly, to bring that energy and power to bear on the huge challenges facing our whole society.”“Some of the most inspiring leaders out there right now have come from GSAs,&quot; he continued. &quot;Working firsthand with GLSEN, student leaders everywhere, and all my fans, I want to make sure that every one of our future leaders out there has the support they need to form their own GSA and begin their work to make a better world.”
Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

The finances will go toward funding gender and sexuality clubs across high schools in the US.

"For years my fans have inspired me with their determination and creativity as they have created a safe and inclusive community,” Urie said in a statement. “I felt the time had come for me to join them boldly, to bring that energy and power to bear on the huge challenges facing our whole society.”

“Some of the most inspiring leaders out there right now have come from GSAs," he continued. "Working firsthand with GLSEN, student leaders everywhere, and all my fans, I want to make sure that every one of our future leaders out there has the support they need to form their own GSA and begin their work to make a better world.”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT