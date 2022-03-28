The Oscars Were Weird And Chaotic — And That’s A Good Thing

The whiplash of the ceremony added to its appeal, honestly. One moment, I was beaming about Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur’s historic wins and their triumphs for the queer agenda and Deaf community, respectively; the next moment I was baffled watching Will Smith slap Chris Rock over the comedian’s insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s lack of hair. Or the decision to have athletes Tony Hawk, Shaun White, and Kelly Slater introduce a segment celebrating the 60th anniversary of the James Bond films when Judi Dench, an actor in the franchise, was right there.

And who can forget about the random countdowns, reminiscent of something you might have seen on TRL or 106 & Park, to big, crowd-pleasing movie moments that honestly seemed geared to people who maybe started watching movies two years ago. Aired clips from Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home were just two films that exemplified this obvious and somewhat pathetic grab for attention from younger audiences. And yet, I still reveled in the chaos because it was all so preposterous. The Oscars felt less like the ceremony people once knew and more like a transmogrified version of less prestigious awards shows, such as the Golden Globes (Schumer even joked about that ceremony, at one point saying, "You know what's in the in memoriam package this year? The Golden Globes.")

Though the pandemic is not yet over, the sense that things were getting back to normal permeated the show — the energy was palpable. Hardly anyone was wearing masks and the venue appeared to be pretty packed. Stars were out again, and for all of last night’s missteps, this is one place the ceremony excelled — from seeing Wesley Snipes, Rosie Perez, and Woody Harrelson reuniting 30 years after White Men Can't Jump (“Nominated three times, but this is the most words I've ever spoke here,” Harrelson joked on stage), to witnessing Francis Ford Coppola, Robert De Niro, and Al Pacino share the stage again, all capped off with Lady Gaga and the Tinseltown royalty that is Liza Minnelli bridging the gap between the old guard and the new while introducing Best Picture. This was the kind of pandering movie lovers want more of. What better way to end an utterly disorganized evening than with Minnelli swiftly saying, “OK, CODA”? At that moment, we were all Minnelli, exhausted and flustered and probably ready for bed.