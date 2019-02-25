Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Shared A Tender Moment During Their Oscars Performance And People Are Over The Moon

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed "Shallow," the hit song from their film A Star Is Born at Sunday night's Oscars — and people can't get enough of the duo's onscreen and real-life chemistry.

The song won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

"There is not a single person on the planet that could've sang this song with me but you," Gaga said to Cooper after her win. "Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much."

And while people celebrated their electrifying performance, there was one moment at the end that folks couldn't get enough of: how in sync the two were.

Cooper and Gaga shared a tender moment where they rested their heads on each other.