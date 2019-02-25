Ruth E. Carter From "Black Panther" Is The First Black Person To Win An Oscar For Costume Design

"Marvel may have created the first black superhero, but through costume design, we turned him into an African king."

Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa USA via AP

At Sunday night’s Oscars, Ruth E. Carter became the first-ever black person to win Best Costume Design at the Academy Awards for her work on Black Panther. "Wow, wow, I got it," Carter said after approaching the stage to collect her award. "This has been a long time coming." The longtime costume designer shouted out director Spike Lee, who she thanked for giving her a start in the industry. "I hope this makes you proud," she said. "Marvel may have created the first black superhero, but through costume design, we turned him into an African king. "It's been my life's honor to create costumes. Thank you to the Academy, thank you for honoring African royalty, and the empowered way women can look and lead onscreen." Carter was responsible for designing all the Afrofuturist looks in the Marvel blockbuster, from the ceremonial garb worn by King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) to the elegant headwear worn by Ramonda (Angela Bassett) to the iconic red armor worn by the Dora Milaje warriors.

Marvel Studios

“We tried to imagine an area of Africa that wasn’t colonized,” Carter told BuzzFeed News last year of her work on the film. Her creative process involved “stripping something down and reimagining it in a modern society that kind of pays homage” to cultural traditions, while simultaneously creating “an interesting new view.” “I really felt strongly that this was an aesthetic that had not been examined enough, that had not been dealt with in a modern way,” Carter told BuzzFeed News of the film’s African setting. “And I think that’s why I worked well with the people that hired me, because they felt the same way. We were here to kind of present it in a royal way.”

Marvel Studios

Black Panther was Carter’s third Oscar nomination overall. She made history more than two decades ago when she became the first black person to be nominated for costume design for her work on Lee’s Malcolm X in 1993. She was nominated again for Steven Spielberg’s Amistad in 1998, though she lost out on the award both times. In a recent interview with Netflix’s Strong Black Legends podcast, hosted by Tracy Clayton, formerly of BuzzFeed News and the Another Round podcast, Carter said what made working on Black Panther different from her other projects was its global impact.

Marvel Studios