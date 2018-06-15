Oprah's Going To Make Shows For Apple As Part Of A New Deal

Apple announced on Thursday that the company has entered a multiyear content partnership with the former queen of daytime television, Oprah Winfrey.

"Together, Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world," the company said in a press release.



According to Apple, Oprah's forthcoming projects will be released "as part of a lineup of original content" as the tech giant continues to enter the world of original content.

Of course, Oprah is no stranger to producing big shows. In addition to her iconic, long-running talk show, her production company Harpo also gave the world Dr. Phil, The Dr. Oz Show, and Rachael Ray. Oh, not to mention the fact she has her own cable channel, OWN.

As the landscape of film and television continues to evolve, Apple is looking to join companies like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon in creating original content. This often involves signing deals with big-name stars, with Nicole Kidman inking a first-look deal with Amazon Studios on Thursday.

Last month, it was revealed that Barack and Michelle Obama nabbed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce films and series for the company, which could potentially include "scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features."

Oprah's new deal with Apple won't affect her contract with OWN, which the mogul has extended through 2025.