Cult Film "The Room" Will Be Getting A Wide Release In Theaters For One Day In 2018

Cult Film "The Room" Will Be Getting A Wide Release In Theaters For One Day In 2018

"It's really great because it's going to tackle the other areas where people aren't aware of The Room still," Wiseau said.

Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

Posted on December 19, 2017, at 11:48 a.m. ET

The Room, which was written, directed, and produced by Tommy Wiseau in 2003, will finally be getting the wide release treatment in 600 theaters across the US on Jan. 10, 2018.

Wiseau's film, often regarded as one of the worst films ever made, only played in two theaters back in the early aughts. In the years since, The Room has amassed a cult following spawning fan meet-ups and midnight showings across the country.

"It's really great because it's going to tackle the other areas where people aren't aware of The Room still," Wiseau told the Hollywood Reporter.

Wiseau also told THR that he never referred to The Room as a "cult phenomenon," telling the outlet, "I call it free expression, that's what The Room represents."

Wiseau went on to say that he encourages audiences to express themselves during screenings and that one of his goals for the film was to put a smile on people's faces.

Renewed interest in The Room is directly related to The Disaster Artist, released earlier this month, starring James Franco and Dave Franco playing the roles of Wiseau and his best friend Greg Sestero, respectively.

The Disaster Artist, based on a book about Sestero's life while making The Room, is already proving to be a strong awards season contender, nabbing two Golden Globe nominations, one for Franco's performance and another for best comedy.

Never give up on your dreams, kids.

14 1/2 years ! Never give up ! https://t.co/eHYWgLPRUX

In addition to a viewing of The Room, audiences will be treated to a sneak peek of Wiseau and Sestero's upcoming film Best F(r)iends.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Wiseau and Sestero for comment.

