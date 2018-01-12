Octavia Spencer Defended Michelle Williams Over The Mark Wahlberg Pay Scandal

"I am about to say something that will likely ruffle feathers."

"I am about to say something that will likely ruffle feathers," she wrote on Instagram promoting her friend Taraji P. Henson's film Proud Mary . "But sometimes we need it."

All the Money in the World, while his costar, Michelle Williams, worked for a daily $80 per diem. Spencer highlighted the current drama surrounding Mark Wahlberg's alleged $1.5 million payment to reshoot scenes for Ridley Scott's, while his costar, Michelle Williams, worked for a daily $80 per diem.

Reshoots were scheduled after the feature's original lead, Kevin Spacey, was dropped from the film after allegations of sexual misconduct began to surface late last year.

USA Today reported Thursday that Wahlberg used a costar approval clause in his contract to negotiate the money to film the new scenes, which involved Christopher Plummer taking over Spacey's role.