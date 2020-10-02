Have You Decided Not To Vote In The Election? Tell Us Why.

There are 31 days until the 2020 presidential election, and there’s been no shortage of drama surrounding the upcoming face-off between President Donald Trump and his opponent, former vice president Joe Biden.

The Trump–Biden debate earlier this week thoroughly exhausted the nation. The USPS has been under assault, undermining the public’s faith in mail-in ballots. And, oh yeah, early Friday morning, the president — who has consistently downplayed the pandemic, which has led to the deaths of more than 200,000 Americans — announced that he and the first lady had contracted the virus.

A lot is going on (understatement of the year!!): Millions of people are still jobless, there’s a growing homelessness crisis, and mounting racial unrest will likely not die down anytime soon. Everything feels uncertain ahead of the election.



According to Brookings, turnout for this election could be massive, but some people are still not swayed to vote. We want to hear from Americans who don’t plan on voting in the general election — and their reasons why.

Let us know why in the hyperlinked survey here. You may be contacted for additional information.