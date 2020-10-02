 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Have You Decided Not To Vote In The Election? Tell Us Why.

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Have You Decided Not To Vote In The Election? Tell Us Why.

It’s one of the most important elections in modern history, but some people are still sitting it out.

By Michael Blackmon

Picture of Michael Blackmon Michael Blackmon BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 2, 2020, at 2:23 p.m. ET

Globalmoments / Getty Images

There are 31 days until the 2020 presidential election, and there’s been no shortage of drama surrounding the upcoming face-off between President Donald Trump and his opponent, former vice president Joe Biden.

The Trump–Biden debate earlier this week thoroughly exhausted the nation. The USPS has been under assault, undermining the public’s faith in mail-in ballots. And, oh yeah, early Friday morning, the president — who has consistently downplayed the pandemic, which has led to the deaths of more than 200,000 Americans — announced that he and the first lady had contracted the virus.

A lot is going on (understatement of the year!!): Millions of people are still jobless, there’s a growing homelessness crisis, and mounting racial unrest will likely not die down anytime soon. Everything feels uncertain ahead of the election.

According to Brookings, turnout for this election could be massive, but some people are still not swayed to vote. We want to hear from Americans who don’t plan on voting in the general election — and their reasons why.

Let us know why in the hyperlinked survey here. You may be contacted for additional information.

BuzzFeed News’ FinCEN Files investigation exposed massive financial corruption on a historic global scale. Want to support our journalism? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT