Like Arya, Nymeria has changed too — and they both feel the difference in one another upon their first meeting in years. Arya has been changed by the series of unfortunate events that fell upon her since watch her father get beheaded so long ago and Nymeria has become a wild wolf, taking refuge in forests, no longer in need of domesticated life.

Both have been sculpted in different ways by their environment, and it was most noticeable when they locked eyes for a moment as Arya called Nymeria's name. Nymeria dropped her defenses and walked away from her former owner, parting ways for a second time. It was only different in this instance because the direwolf made the choice to leave and go back to the life she'd created for herself and her pack, because even she knows things won't and can't go back to the way they were before.