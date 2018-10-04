Nicki Minaj Opened Up About Domestic Violence In An Emotional Interview From Her Upcoming Documentary

In an emotional interview posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, rapper Nicki Minaj spoke candidly about her life growing up in an abusive household and how the trauma molded her into the woman she is today.

"I remember when my mother would let my father be violent with her and she always brings up the story as a little girl I would stand in front of my mother and go like this," Minaj said, demonstrating how she'd open her arms to shield her mother.

The footage comes from Minaj's upcoming documentary, which is titled after her latest studio album, Queen, released in August of this year.