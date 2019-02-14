Nickelodeon Is Making "SpongeBob" Spinoffs And A "Paddington" TV Series

Nickelodeon is gearing up to revive and create spinoffs for a few of your favorite childhood TV shows.

Network staff said Thursday that they were "unveiling a new content slate created for today’s kids who are multicultural, family-focused, and in control of their entertainment choices across platforms."

The kids channel is developing spinoffs for SpongeBob SquarePants, although it's not clear which residents of Bikini Bottom could be getting their own shows.

Nickelodeon is also working on a revival of its iconic sketch-comedy series All That, featuring a new cast of kids. The show will be executive produced by Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, who was on the original show in the '90s.

The surprises don't stop there because company will also produce a television series based on Paddington Bear, with the working title Paddington.

Ben Whishaw (Mary Poppins Returns), who voiced the lovable bear in the first two feature films, will reprise his role.