Nickelodeon Is Making "SpongeBob" Spinoffs And A "Paddington" TV Series
Nickelodeon is also reviving its iconic sketch-comedy series All That, featuring a new cast of kids.
Nickelodeon is gearing up to revive and create spinoffs for a few of your favorite childhood TV shows.
Network staff said Thursday that they were "unveiling a new content slate created for today’s kids who are multicultural, family-focused, and in control of their entertainment choices across platforms."
The kids channel is developing spinoffs for SpongeBob SquarePants, although it's not clear which residents of Bikini Bottom could be getting their own shows.
Nickelodeon is also working on a revival of its iconic sketch-comedy series All That, featuring a new cast of kids. The show will be executive produced by Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, who was on the original show in the '90s.
The surprises don't stop there because company will also produce a television series based on Paddington Bear, with the working title Paddington.
Ben Whishaw (Mary Poppins Returns), who voiced the lovable bear in the first two feature films, will reprise his role.
Nickelodeon's series will be an all-new CG-produced project and each episode "will open and close with Paddington's letters as he tells Aunt Lucy what he has learned about life through the day's new exciting adventure."
The show is currently in production and will be produced by David Heyman, who produced all eight of the Harry Potter films and the original Paddington films.
Paddington is set to air on the network internationally in 2020.
The network said it began working on its upcoming new shows in October and new series will begin rolling out on its platforms later this summer.
-
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.