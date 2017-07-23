BuzzFeed News

Nick Fury Is Officially Going To Be In "Captain Marvel"

Nick Fury Is Officially Going To Be In "Captain Marvel"

And he won't be wearing an eyepatch!

By Michael Blackmon and Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on July 22, 2017, at 9:44 p.m. ET

On July 22, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced at San Diego Comic-Con that Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, will officially be in the upcoming Captain Marvel movie.

Marvel

Entertainment Weekly reported the news earlier this month.

The film will take place in the 1990s, and will feature Fury with ~two~ working eyes.

Nick Fury -- Samuel L Jackson -- will be in Captain Marvel, which is set in the 1990s. He will also have two working eyes! No patch. #SDCC

Fury is the second major character announced for Captain Marvel — the first, of course, is Captain Marvel herself, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

And if that wasn't exciting enough, it was also officially announced that The Skrulls would be appearing the film, their first MCU appearance.

Marvel Comics

The Skrulls were best described as a species of "shape-shifting space lizards" who have a storied history in the Marvel comics.

The film is scheduled to debut in 2019.

Who's excited?! (Besides me😉) https://t.co/USXLl2YQq3

