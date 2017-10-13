Just 18 Tweets From The "Survive A Horror Movie In 5 Words" Hashtag
"Never say, 'Let's split up.'"
It's October which means it's prime time to sit back and watch some of your favorite horror films — if you're into that kind of thing, of course.
That said, one of the most frustrating parts of watching a scary movie is when the protagonist(s) avoid all of the plain-as-day signs of danger, which ultimately leads to them getting wounded, and sometimes, killed.
So it's appropriate — on Friday the 13th, no less — that folks would be tweeting how one could survive in a horror movie.
Here are some of the best — and funniest — tweets from the #SurviveAHorrorMovieIn5Words tag:
ADVERTISEMENT
1. Don't ever suggest this, because it's a bad plan.
2. And this mistake will only increase your chances of being offed.
3. Creating a distraction is a plus, for sure.
ADVERTISEMENT
4. It's best to avoid recreational activities, honestly.
5. Listen!
6. Stay far away from eerie settings and you'll be gucci.
ADVERTISEMENT
7. Because, c'mon, you're trying to escape, right?
8. If you're a melanin-rich person, get your behind out of there ASAP.
9. This is almost always not a good idea.
ADVERTISEMENT
10. Choose something like Monopoly or Scrabble, because at least those games don't have a track record of stirring spirits from ~the other side.~
11. Pretend you didn't hear anything, and then run in the opposite direction.
12. Because when has this ever ended well?
ADVERTISEMENT
13. Hitchhikers can call a Lyft tbh.
14. "Be right back" — someone's last words in most horror films.
15. A foolproof way to ensure you survive, at least until the end: be the villain.
ADVERTISEMENT
16. Because whatever's behind you is probably trying to kill you, and looking back will only slow you down.
17. A weapon is usually useful — always keep one close.
18. And finally, the most important tip:
Take heed to these tweets, but let's just hope you never find yourself in a position where you have to use them. 🤡🎃🔪
-
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.