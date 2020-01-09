Sorry, “SNL,” “Astronomy Club” Is Coming For Your Wig

Lara Solanki/Netflix

If the news is getting you down, I would like to offer you a small reprieve in the form of Netflix’s Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show. It’s a breezy, hilarious, six-episode binge-watch that may help you, if only briefly, forget about the troubles of the world. Astronomy Club premiered in early December, but for one reason or another, it got lost in the madness of the concluding decade. Starring the first all-black troupe to come out of the famed Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, the group, composed of five men and three women, has steadily built a following since it formed in 2014. With the Netflix offering, the troupe builds on the comedic chops it flashed when Comedy Central gave the group a short-lived digital series in 2018. The sketches, all written by the group’s members, vary in tone, from the downright ridiculous to the incisive and thought-provoking, proving comedy can still be funny without being incredibly insensitive or neutered. On top of being highly entertaining, the show is inclusive in that it isn’t afraid to highlight the ridiculousness of blackness as a monolith — by incorporating various perspectives — driving home the point that creativity can truly flourish when everyone has a hand in the pot. “Why the name Astronomy Club? We’re black and we’re all stars,” troupe member Keisha Zollar says cheerily in the first episode, right before her face hilariously loses its enthusiasm when she finishes the joke. “And like most stars, nobody knows our names.”

Astronomy Club understands that being able to poke fun is necessary, but it isn’t afraid to make some trenchant critiques as well.



The show’s concept is fairly simple. All eight members of the group — Shawtane Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, Ray Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses, and Zollar — move into a lofty apartment, which immediately gives the show a Big Brother feel. From there, classic reality television tropes and hijinks ensue, from all of the cast members fighting over one prized possession (in this case, a random moon lamp) to the forming of tenuous alliances, to poking fun at the one contestant on these sorts of shows who takes the competition way too seriously. Interspersed throughout each episode, breaking up the time the castmates spend in the clubhouse with one another, are the actual sketches. The show really leans into being preposterous. A medical emergency resulting from a woman who sweated out her weave at a Drake concert? Check. A hilarious, ridiculous episode opener where a black woman’s deceptively youthful looks quite literally crack? Check. A man on a plane driven to the brink of insanity because he is apparently the only one who can witness a woman — who has excellence balance, I might add — twerking on the wing of the aircraft? Also check!

Lara Solanki/Netflix

In the Wayback Wonderland Music Festival skit featured in Episode 2, titled “Ice Cube Day” (yes, Ice Cube does guest-star), Astronomy Club manages to address the ways sexual mores have changed while still being funny. The sketch is essentially a parody of the raunchiest ’90s R&B acts you can think of “but on an updated post-'Me Too' vibe." The fictional group Cruditay’s single “Backstage Underage” may have been a hit in the ’90s, but it would never fly now, which is why the title has been updated to “In Our Green Room.” Then there’s New Sensitivity, an obvious reference to the heartthrob ’80s R&B group New Edition, who have forsaken their onstage act of introducing one lucky fan to a four-way face-grind and instead opted for the more philanthropic option of presenting the fan with a four-year scholarship to the college of their choosing. The final sales pitch for the festival, which plays on an often-cited phrase people use to justify listening to their complicated faves, is the cherry on top: “A music festival where we separate the artists from the art so you don’t have to.” The show also isn’t afraid to make viewers a bit uncomfortable with race-specific stereotypes. In the zany and slightly obnoxious sketch “Bodegas and Dragons,” the troupe leans into some cringe-inducing jokes — characters seemingly inspired by Game of Thrones, clad in medieval gear while living in Compton, California, must travel to a store in search of ingredients for “hood-famous cheese grits.” And when the names of the characters in this skit are introduced — with monikers like Yolanda, Drug Dealer of the Block and High Priestess of Heroin, and Tanisha, the Thiccest — you might find your finger hovering over the exit button on the remote. But right before the sketch gets even more chaotic, we’re zapped out of the moment only to realize “Bodegas and Dragons” was the brainchild of an all-white creative meeting. The joke is extremely meta and made even funnier by the fact that the creatives in the meeting are utterly confused as to how this show made it to market, even though the lone black employee, played by James III, tried to warn them of their errors — in fact, he sent “285 emails!” It’s a perfectly funny commentary on studio executives, media companies, and high-fashion brands that, for whatever reason (racism!!!), continue to get these kinds of things wrong in the 21st century.

Lisa Rose/Netflix