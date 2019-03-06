"One Hundred Years Of Solitude" Is Coming To Netflix
Author Gabriel García Márquez’s sons will serve as executive producers on the Spanish-language series, which will be filmed in Colombia.
Netflix announced Wednesday it had acquired the rights to Gabriel García Márquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude and would be adapting the landmark work of magical realism for the screen for the first time since it was released more than 50 years ago.
The streaming service said the adaptation of the 1967 novel, “considered to be one of the most significant works of the 20th Century,” will run on its platform as a Spanish-language original series.
Rodrigo Garcia and Gonzalo García Barcha, García Márquez’s sons, will serve as executive producers on the series, which will be filmed in Colombia.
"For decades our father was reluctant to sell the film rights to Cien Años de Soledad," Rodrigo Garcia said, using the original Spanish title, "because he believed that it could not be made under the time constraints of a feature film, or that producing it in a language other than Spanish would not do it justice."
But Garcia said this “current golden age of series,” with “the level of talented writing and directing, the cinematic quality of content,” had changed the family's mind.
“The time could not be better to bring an adaptation to the extraordinary global viewership that Netflix provides,” he said.
One Hundred Years of Solitude is estimated to have sold more than 50 million copies and has been translated into 46 languages, according to the New York Times.
The classic novel follows the Buendía family over the course of a century after their patriarch establishes the fictitious Colombian town of Macondo.
García Márquez, author of the beloved literary work, died in 2014.
In a statement, Francisco Ramos, a Netflix vice president of Spanish language content, said, “We know our members around the world love watching Spanish-language films and series and we feel this will be a perfect match of project and our platform.”
