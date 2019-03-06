"One Hundred Years Of Solitude" Is Coming To Netflix

Netflix announced Wednesday it had acquired the rights to Gabriel García Márquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude and would be adapting the landmark work of magical realism for the screen for the first time since it was released more than 50 years ago.

The streaming service said the adaptation of the 1967 novel, “considered to be one of the most significant works of the 20th Century,” will run on its platform as a Spanish-language original series.

Rodrigo Garcia and Gonzalo García Barcha, García Márquez’s sons, will serve as executive producers on the series, which will be filmed in Colombia.

"For decades our father was reluctant to sell the film rights to Cien Años de Soledad," Rodrigo Garcia said, using the original Spanish title, "because he believed that it could not be made under the time constraints of a feature film, or that producing it in a language other than Spanish would not do it justice."

But Garcia said this “current golden age of series,” with “the level of talented writing and directing, the cinematic quality of content,” had changed the family's mind.

“The time could not be better to bring an adaptation to the extraordinary global viewership that Netflix provides,” he said.