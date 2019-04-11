Netflix Issued A Warning For Scenes In Its New Documentary That Animal Lovers May Find Upsetting
"This whole docuseries is so heart breaking"
Netflix on Wednesday issued a warning for animal lovers and sensitive viewers who may find some scenes in its new documentary, Our Planet, distressing.
The documentary highlights how interconnected life on Earth is while demonstrating how humans — sometimes unknowingly — have contributed to climate change.
“As you make your way through @OurPlanet, here are some moments animal lovers may want to skip,” the company said in a tweet.
The streaming giant posted time stamps for some of the more upsetting scenes in the documentary.
One example, in Episode 1 titled “One Planet,” shows baby flamingos struggling to walk because salt has begun to build up around their legs due to their natural water resources drying up.
Additionally, there are several instances in Episode 2’s “Frozen World" where viewers witness walruses falling from steep cliffs to escape mass crowding, and because the Arctic ice they’re used to is slowly dwindling.
People on social media said the walrus scene in particular has been tough to watch.
“Literally full on sobbed to the walrus moment,” one person said.
Another said the scene was “the saddest thing of” their year so far, adding that they were “honestly scarred.”
Other said they wanted to continue watching, but that specific scene “fucking destroyed” them.
The Our Planet team worked with Russian biologist Anatoly Kochnev for the 8-week shoot where the walruses were filmed, right off the Chukotka Coast.
Kochnev served as a scientific advisor for the sequence, along with other walrus scientists in North America and Europe.
As a result of the melting Arctic ice, which according to NASA is decreasing at 12.8% a year, the WWF will be working with local communities to protect pacific walruses.
It should be noted that the WWF was part of a recent BuzzFeed News investigation.
Representatives for Netflix said they had no additional comment.
