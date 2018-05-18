Netflix Is Making A Sequel To "A Christmas Prince" So Prepare Yourself For More Yuletide Memes

🔔🔔 Hear Ye, Hear Ye 🔔🔔 Ms. Amber Moore and His Royal Highness Prince Richard of Aldovia kindly request the honor of your presence at their royal wedding later this year https://t.co/GIvO753tqX

A preview for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding (!!!) that Netflix tweeted on Friday shows Amber Moore (Rose McIver) and Prince Richard (Ben Lamb) watching Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding.

Netflix says the sequel will pick up right after the events in the first film, when Moore aided Richard in securing the crown.

Additionally, the follow-up will see Amber trying to come to terms with whether or not she's fit to be queen, while Richard wrestles with a political drama that could sully the holiday season, as well as the monarchy.

Alice Krige will also be returning as Queen Helena, although director John Schultz will helm the project, taking over from Alex Zamm.