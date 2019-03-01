Netflix Debuted The Teaser Trailer For Ava DuVernay's Limited Series About The Central Park Five

Netflix released the teaser trailer on Friday for director Ava DuVernay's upcoming limited series When They See Us, which focuses on the Central Park Five, a group of men who served time in prison and were later exonerated for a 1989 rape allegation.

The series will focus on the five men who were at the center of the case: Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise — and the story will be told from their perspective, according to Netflix.

"It is important to everyone involved in the project to give these men an opportunity to tell their story and the series should have a title that represents their story," Netflix said in a press release, noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the notorious case.



In a quote from the release, DuVernay said she wanted to "tell the story of many young people of color unjustly ensnared in the criminal justice system."



"We wanted to reflect this perspective in our title, embracing the humanity of the men and not their politicized moniker," she said.