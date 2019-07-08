Natalia Dyer Weighed In On That Big Coming-Out Moment In Season 3 Of "Stranger Things"

Actor Natalia Dyer of Stranger Things stopped by BuzzFeed News' AM to DM on Monday to discuss a few spoilers from the latest season of the hit Netflix show, including one character's unexpected coming-out scene.

So if you're not yet finished with Season 3 of the ’80s-inspired sci-fi series, you may want to steer clear because there are some mild spoilers ahead.

This season, newcomer Maya Hawke, daughter of actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, came out as interested in women, though no specific label was used.

Dyer said she "was so happy to see that in the script," adding that Matt and Ross Duffer, the brothers who created the series, "really care about their characters a lot."

She said the Duffers "gave the women good, strong roles" this season.

In Episode 7, titled, "The Bite," Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) confesses to Robin he has developed feelings for her while working alongside her at the Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlor during the summer.