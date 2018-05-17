MTV Suspended Production On "Catfish" After Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct Against Nev Schulman

The news comes after Ayissha Morgan, a woman who appeared in a Season 4 episode, claimed she was sexually harassed during filming.

MTV has suspended production on Catfish: The TV Show to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct by its star and executive producer, Nev Schulman.

“We take these allegations very seriously,” a spokesperson for the network told BuzzFeed News.

“We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed.”

No further information about the nature of the allegation was provided. Critical Content didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news of the suspended production comes after Ayissha Morgan, a woman who appeared in a Season 4 Catfish episode, uploaded videos to a YouTube channel claiming she was sexually harassed during filming.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, Schulman denied the allegations.

“The behavior described in this video did not happen and I'm fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth,” Schulman said. “I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions—but these claims are false.”