Missy Elliott Is The First Female Rapper To Be Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Legendary rapper Missy Elliott made history on Saturday, becoming the first woman rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Elliott, along with Dallas Austin, Tom T. Hall, John Prine, Jack Tempchin, and Yusuf Islam (commonly known by his stage name Cat Stevens) round out the rest of the 2019 inductees who will officially be honored at the organization's awards dinner later this year, according to a press release.

Reacting to the news, Elliott said, "I am so humbly grateful to now be inducted."

The star also took the time to congratulate her songwriting peers who were awarded the prestigious honor.