In An Epic Twitter Thread, Miley Cyrus Denied Being Unfaithful To Liam Hemsworth In Their Marriage

Pop star Miley Cyrus unloaded in a lengthy Twitter thread on Thursday, vehemently denying rumors that her marriage to Liam Hemsworth ended because of infidelity on her part.

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," Cyrus said. "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."



Hemsworth and Cyrus have been an on-again, off-again couple over the course of the last decade, but it seemed as though all their troubles were in the past when the two tied the knot last December.



But the fairy tale would be short-lived. A representative for the couple confirmed to People magazine earlier this month that the two had chosen to go their separate ways. Hemsworth officially filed for divorce on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by the Blast.

Rumors that Cyrus had been unfaithful to Hemsworth erupted after the singer was seen kissing blogger and e-commerce entrepreneur Kaitlynn Carter in Italy right after the couple announced their split.

According to gossip site TMZ, sources on both sides of the split were blaming the other for alleged infidelity.

But amid all the rumors, Cyrus opted to circumvent the media and went straight to Twitter on Thursday.

She began her thread by stating that with the life she's chosen as a public figure, she's come to terms with the fact that fans expect her to be transparent.

