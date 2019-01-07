BuzzFeed News

Michelle Yeoh Wore That "Crazy Rich Asians" Ring At The Golden Globes Because She Owns It IRL

Arts & Entertainment / Golden Globes

The much-talked-about ring also has an interesting backstory as to how it ended up in the film.

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on January 6, 2019, at 7:40 p.m. ET

Todd Williamson / Getty

Michelle Yeoh, who played the hard-to-please matriarch in the hugely successful box office hit Crazy Rich Asians, appeared on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night wearing one of the most beautiful pieces of jewelry featured in the film: that gorgeous emerald ring.

The accessory also has an interesting backstory as to how it ended up in the movie.

As director Jon M. Chu told Vulture last August, there was another ring designed for (SPOILER ALERT!!) the big proposal at the end between Nicholas Young (Henry Golding) and Rachel Chu (Constance Wu).

But there was one big problem: The ring is supposed to belong to his mother, Eleanor (Yeoh), and the actor wasn't a fan of the ring the production team had designed for her character.

In fact, when she saw the first design, Yeoh told Chu, "That cannot be the ring I wear." The director said he was "so embarrassed" by this.

But that problem was easily solved when Yeoh asked her assistant to grab her jewelry box and she took out the emerald and diamond ring. Yeoh had bought it as a gift for herself.

Warner Bros.

"Oh my gosh, that’s our ring," Chu recalled saying when Yeoh first revealed the dazzling jewel.

Naturally, a bunch of people were really thrilled about seeing Yeoh — and the ring, of course — at Sunday's Globes.

🚨 MICHELLE YEOH IS WEARING THE #CRAZYRICHASIANS RING 💍👑 #GoldenGlobes
jen yamato @jenyamato

🚨 MICHELLE YEOH IS WEARING THE #CRAZYRICHASIANS RING 💍👑 #GoldenGlobes

MICHELLE YEOH IS WEARING THE RING FROM THE MOVIE OMFGGGG MY HEART :’)
ellen @dansaryas

MICHELLE YEOH IS WEARING THE RING FROM THE MOVIE OMFGGGG MY HEART :’)

And in case you're wondering, yes, it's real. Yeoh confirmed as much to Variety on the red carpet.

Michelle Yeoh is wearing *the* #CrazyRichAsians ring at the #GoldenGlobes (except it's actually her ring) https://t.co/xW4bpydr9H
Variety @Variety

Michelle Yeoh is wearing *the* #CrazyRichAsians ring at the #GoldenGlobes (except it's actually her ring) https://t.co/xW4bpydr9H

Yeoh's ring is arguably now the most memorable piece of cinematic jewelry since the Heart of the Ocean from Titanic!

Warner Bros.

Yeoh wasn't nominated for any individual Golden Globes on Sunday, but she attended in support of the film, which was up for Best Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical, while Wu was up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical.

As far as we're concerned, Yeoh is already a winner. 💍

