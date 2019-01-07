Michelle Yeoh Wore That "Crazy Rich Asians" Ring At The Golden Globes Because She Owns It IRL

Michelle Yeoh, who played the hard-to-please matriarch in the hugely successful box office hit Crazy Rich Asians, appeared on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night wearing one of the most beautiful pieces of jewelry featured in the film: that gorgeous emerald ring.

The accessory also has an interesting backstory as to how it ended up in the movie.

As director Jon M. Chu told Vulture last August, there was another ring designed for (SPOILER ALERT!!) the big proposal at the end between Nicholas Young (Henry Golding) and Rachel Chu (Constance Wu).

But there was one big problem: The ring is supposed to belong to his mother, Eleanor (Yeoh), and the actor wasn't a fan of the ring the production team had designed for her character.

In fact, when she saw the first design, Yeoh told Chu, "That cannot be the ring I wear." The director said he was "so embarrassed" by this.

But that problem was easily solved when Yeoh asked her assistant to grab her jewelry box and she took out the emerald and diamond ring. Yeoh had bought it as a gift for herself.