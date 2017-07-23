Evangeline Lilly Wanted Michelle Pfeiffer To Play The Wasp Two Years Ago And Now It's Happening

Marvel

In one of Ant-Man's post-credits scene, Hope's father, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), bestows her with a brand-new Wasp costume. "If we're fortunate enough to do a sequel to Ant-Man, it's safe to say that Wasp would be a very big part of that story," Ant-Man director Peyton Reed told BuzzFeed News's Jarett Wieselman at the time of the movie's release.

Reed is returning to direct the sequel, which was written by Rudd, Andrew Barrer, and Gabriel Ferrari.