Evangeline Lilly Wanted Michelle Pfeiffer To Play The Wasp Two Years Ago And Now It's Happening

Evangeline Lilly Wanted Michelle Pfeiffer To Play The Wasp Two Years Ago And Now It's Happening

It's official: Catwoman is now Janet Van Dyne.

By Michael Blackmon and Jaimie Etkin

Posted on July 22, 2017, at 9:59 p.m. ET

The Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con kicked off on Saturday night with a sizzle reel for Ant-Man And The Wasp.

In the reel, Paul Rudd (aka Scott Lang / Ant-Man) and Michael Peña (aka Luis) revealed that Michelle Pfeiffer will be playing Janet Van Dyne.

Janet is the mother of Hope van Dyne, played by Evangeline Lilly in 2015's Ant-Man.

In one of Ant-Man's post-credits scene, Hope's father, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), bestows her with a brand-new Wasp costume. "If we're fortunate enough to do a sequel to Ant-Man, it's safe to say that Wasp would be a very big part of that story," Ant-Man director Peyton Reed told BuzzFeed News's Jarett Wieselman at the time of the movie's release.

Reed is returning to direct the sequel, which was written by Rudd, Andrew Barrer, and Gabriel Ferrari.

And it looks like Lilly may have played a role in Pfeiffer's casting: At the time of Ant-Man's release in 2015, Lilly told told CinemaBlend, "I have my dream casting already, for my mom: It’s got to be Michelle Pfeiffer."

"I would love to see a storyline where Hope somehow tries to find her mom or meets her or something happens where there’s some amazing reunion. I think that would be super cool," Lilly said.

Welcome back to the superhero world, Michelle!

At the Comic-Con panel, Marvel chief Kevin Feige also confirmed at Comic-Con that Laurence Fishburne will play Dr. Bill Foster, Walton Goggins will play Sonny Burch, Hannah John-Kamen will play Ghost, and Randall Park will play Jimmy Woo. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
At the Comic-Con panel, Marvel chief Kevin Feige also confirmed at Comic-Con that Laurence Fishburne will play Dr. Bill Foster, Walton Goggins will play Sonny Burch, Hannah John-Kamen will play Ghost, and Randall Park will play Jimmy Woo.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is a scheduled to be released on July 6, 2018.

