Michelle Obama Made A Surprise Appearance At The BET Awards And People Got Emotional

"God, I miss that woman."

By Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

Posted on June 26, 2017, at 1:21 p.m. ET

It's only been six months since the former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, exited the White House after eight years.

During this Sunday's BET Awards, Obama made an unexpected appearance via satellite, honoring Chance the Rapper before he received the 2017 BET Humanitarian Award.

Chance has made philanthropy a big part of the work he does, particularly in Chicago, where the Obamas have spent most of their career. Just last year, Chance donated $1 million to Chicago schools. The rapper's charity, SocialWorks, also plans to donate $10,000 for every subsequent $100,000 raised.

"We have known Chance and his family since he was a wee little baby rapper and it has been a thrill watching him come into his own in so many ways," Obama said.

She later continued, "Time and again he has been standing up, speaking out, and doing the work to get kids in our community the education they deserve."

You can read Obama's full remarks about Chance below, and watch her speech here:

"Thanks so much, Debra, and hello, BET family. Barack and I are so sorry that we cannot be there tonight in person, but please know that we are with you in spirit and we are so incredibly proud of you, Chance. We have known Chance and his family since he was a wee little baby rapper and it has been a thrill watching him come into his own in so many ways. In addition to making some really amazing music, Chance has been taking that big, bright spotlight that follows him around and he’s shining on young people in our hometown of Chicago. Time and again he has been standing up, speaking out, and doing the work to get kids in our community the education they deserve. And with these passionate efforts, Chance is showing our young people that they matter, that they have something inside of them that is worthy of being expressed, and that they have so much to contribute to their communities, and to our country. Chance, you are an outstanding role model and an inspiration to all of us who care about our next generation. Because of you, countless young people will grow up believing in themselves, fulfilling their god-given potential and then reaching back and lifting up other people along the way. I can think of no better legacy to leave and I am thrilled to celebrate you tonight and call you my friend. Thanks so much for everything you do. Congratulations, and god bless."

Though Chance was the intended focus of the speech, people couldn't help but show their appreciation for Obama, with many using GIFs to express their love of the former first lady.

My First Lady. Sis, I miss you @MichelleObama. #BETAwards
Mantonie J. Byrd @MantonieByrd

My First Lady. Sis, I miss you @MichelleObama. #BETAwards

No one expected to see her appear on screen...

When I saw Michelle Obama pop up on my TV I was like..#BETAwards
Mike Hanley 🇺🇸 🇵🇷 @MagicMH1990

When I saw Michelle Obama pop up on my TV I was like..#BETAwards

...but it was a welcome surprise for many.

I miss Michelle Obama. #BETawards
Issa Delta @crownmepopeyes

I miss Michelle Obama. #BETawards

People were emotional.

Me watching Michelle Obama on #BETAwards God I miss that woman..
RespectMyGame @battletested5

Me watching Michelle Obama on #BETAwards God I miss that woman..

You could say they were quite overwhelmed.

A Michelle Obama sighting at the #BETAwards
Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry

A Michelle Obama sighting at the #BETAwards

It was the best unexpected gift to hit primetime television in a while.

*Michelle Obama appears on screen* #BETAwards
Percy @Pdollllas

*Michelle Obama appears on screen* #BETAwards

And it was a brief but great two minutes.

Michelle Obama had me like... #BETAwards
Miss Ashley @MissAshley_O

Michelle Obama had me like... #BETAwards

Bless television with your presence more often, Mobama. You're a natural.

