People Are Incredibly Disappointed That Michael Stuhlbarg Wasn't Nominated For An Oscar

Arts & Entertainment / oscars

"What does the Academy have against Michael Stuhlbarg?"

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on January 23, 2018, at 1:20 p.m. ET

Though the nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards ushered in a ton of historic firsts, not everyone was pleased about the selections for the highly coveted honor.

Michael Stuhlbarg, who delivered an emotional performance in Call Me by Your Name, wasn't nominated.

Leading up to the ceremony, Stuhlbarg hadn't been nominated for any other acting awards during the season.

In addition being a supporting player in Call Me by Your Name, Stuhlbarg also appeared in The Shape of Water and The Post.

All three films were nominated for Best Picture, too.

People were hoping Stuhlbarg would be a shoo-in because of his powerfully acted monologue at the end of the film.

If you haven't seen the film, you should go to your nearest theater and remedy that.

Naturally, people didn't take Stuhlbarg's perceived slight well.

Britt Hayes @MissBrittHayes

hi good morning i'm here MICHAEL STUHLBARG WAS ROBBED

Moms ranted and urged for more eyes to witness that scene. It "needs to be seen," someone tweeted.

Adriana @Ok_Anaa

My mom ranting about Michael Stuhlbarg's Oscar snub, "You're happy with a Sufjan nom, but I'll never be happy. That… https://t.co/TWMzMXyoDT

Does the Academy have something against Stuhlbarg, another pondered.

iana @yorgosIanthimos

what does the academy have against michael stuhlbarg

Folks have taken note of the omission and they're not pleased.

Louis Virtel @louisvirtel

Live footage of the gay community noting the Armie Hammer/Michael Stuhlbarg snubs #OscarNoms

Some pointed out that even a critically panned film like The Boss Baby was recognized for its cinematic merit, but no love for Stuhlbarg.

Sophie Vershbow @svershbow

"Boss Baby" has an Oscar nomination but Michael Stuhlbarg delivering the most heartbreaking monologue of our time d… https://t.co/5HDBkaKrP4

He at least deserves a Oscar for appearing in three of the Best Picture–nominated films, right?

Chris Hanna @Chris_Hanna

The Oscars need an MVP award for people like Michael Stuhlbarg: He gave three amazing performances in three Best Pi… https://t.co/2bmy84jv8q

Not one, not two, but three amazing performances in one year.

In any event, perhaps we should all be grateful that such a perfect performance exists in the first place.

