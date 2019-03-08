Here's How Michael Jackson's Estate And Legacy Have Been Affected By “Leaving Neverland"
The stakes for Jackson's estate are high, with hundreds of millions of dollars in income and business deals now exposed to negative publicity in the wake of the HBO documentary.
Since Leaving Neverland, the documentary about the alleged sexual abuse Michael Jackson committed against Wade Robson and James Safechuck when they were boys, aired at Sundance and then HBO, the singer’s estate has been on the offensive.
In addition to criticizing Robson and Safechuck as liars who are out for monetary gain, the Jackson estate took aim at HBO, filing a $100-million lawsuit against network and airing two concert films to compete against the two-night premiere of the documentary.
Jackson, who settled out of court for a child molestation lawsuit in 1993 and was later acquitted in a criminal sex abuse case in 2005, and his family members have vehemently denied the allegations against him.
Even after his death, the stakes for his estate are high. Billboard has estimated that Jackson’s recordings generate $20 million to $25 million a year, and that since his death in 2009, the estate has earned more than $2 billion.
But despite the family’s campaign against Leaving Neverland, there are signs that the negative public reaction to the King of Pop is starting to take its toll.
Here’s a running list of the fallout so far:
Radio stations have stopped playing Jackson’s music
Christine Dicaire, director of marketing and communications for Cogeco in Montreal, Canada, said the telecommunications company was “attentive to listeners’ comments” regarding the documentary and in response would pull Jackson’s music from the airwaves.
The decision will affect smaller markets in Montreal, as well, where Cogeco reaches as many as 5 million listeners a week.
Two additional Montreal-based radio stations also said they have stopped playing Jackson’s music, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
Some radio stations in New Zealand have also pulled back on Jackson’s music, which is a “reflection of our audiences and their preferences,” said Leon Wratt, Mediaworks’ director of radio. “It is our job to ensure our radio stations are playing the music people want to hear.”
The Simpsons pulled its Jackson episode
An episode featuring Jackson’s voice work on a 1991 episode of The Simpsons will be pulled from circulation.
James Brooks, executive producer on the long-running animated sitcom, told the Wall Street Journal that “the documentary gave evidence of monstrous behavior.”
“It feels clearly the only choice to make,” he said.
The episode features a man, Leon Kompowsky, in a mental institution who claims to be Jackson. Though uncredited at the time, the show’s creator Matt Groening confirmed last year that the character was indeed voiced by Jackson.
Negative reaction could affect big business deals
The estate’s reported $250 million deal with Sony Music Entertainment to distribute Jackson’s music over the course of seven years went into effect in January 2018. The deal allows the estate to produce additional projects with Sony, including Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough, a forthcoming musical set during Jackson’s “Dangerous World” tour. It was originally set for a test run in Chicago in October, but weeks before Leaving Neverland aired, it was abruptly canceled in favor of going straight to its planned 2020 debut on Broadway. A spokesman for the show told the Chicago Tribune the change was “not related to the Sundance documentary in any way,” and instead because of an actors strike.
A Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas celebrating Jackson’s music is also currently running.
Representatives for Jackson’s estate did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.
This post will be updated with any additional fallout.
-
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.