Here's How Michael Jackson's Estate And Legacy Have Been Affected By “Leaving Neverland"

Since Leaving Neverland, the documentary about the alleged sexual abuse Michael Jackson committed against Wade Robson and James Safechuck when they were boys, aired at Sundance and then HBO, the singer’s estate has been on the offensive.

In addition to criticizing Robson and Safechuck as liars who are out for monetary gain, the Jackson estate took aim at HBO, filing a $100-million lawsuit against network and airing two concert films to compete against the two-night premiere of the documentary.

Jackson, who settled out of court for a child molestation lawsuit in 1993 and was later acquitted in a criminal sex abuse case in 2005, and his family members have vehemently denied the allegations against him.

Even after his death, the stakes for his estate are high. Billboard has estimated that Jackson’s recordings generate $20 million to $25 million a year, and that since his death in 2009, the estate has earned more than $2 billion.

But despite the family’s campaign against Leaving Neverland, there are signs that the negative public reaction to the King of Pop is starting to take its toll.

Here’s a running list of the fallout so far:

Radio stations have stopped playing Jackson’s music